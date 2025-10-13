Marvel Studios brought out its best at New York Comic-Con 2025 (NYCC 2025), debuting its full 2026 Disney+ TV series release slate as part of the festivities. While Marvel did not debut any movie news at the event, the super-powered brand did not hold back when it came to its streaming fare. Those in attendance got a taste of new footage from upcoming titles like Wonder Man and Daredevil: Born Again, among several others.

Thanks to the Marvel Television and Animation NYCC panel, fans now have a clearer idea of what the brand's 2026 will look like. This includes both on streaming and at the theater, running from Wonder Man in January all the way through Avengers: Doomsday in December (read more about Marvel's NYCC announcements here).

Every Marvel Studios Streaming Series Announced at NYCC 2025

Wonder Man

Marvel Television

After years of waiting, Wonder Man is finally arriving on Disney+ in January 2026, marking the start of Marvel's streaming year. The tongue-in-cheek satire on all things Hollywood debuted its first full-length trailer as part of NYCC.

As part of Marvel's presence at the event, it was announced that all eight episodes of Wonder Man will debut on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.

The new series from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton follows fledgling actor Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) in his quest to become the next Wonder Man (a big-screen superhero getting a remake in the MCU world). However, he gets more than he bargains for when he gets superpowers himself.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Television

Following Wonder Man in January will be the long-awaited second season of Daredevil: Born Again. 2026 will mark the second straight year in which a new season of Born Again debuted on the Disney-owned streamer.

A specific release date has not been disclosed for the R-rated series yet; however, at NYCC, it was revealed that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will be released in March 2026.

Born Again Season 2 will continue Daredevil's R-rated superhero story, centering on Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock as he prepares for war against the terrifying Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force goons.

X-Men ’97 Season 2

Marvel Animation

Marvel Studios is preparing fans for a mutant summer with X-Men '97 Season 2. The animated X-Men series continues the sweeping tale set up in the classic X-Men: The Animated Series from the late 1990s, with this season's journey pitting the super-powered squad against the villainous Apocalypse.

X-Men '97 will be released on Disney+ sometime in Summer 2026, but no specific date or month was revealed.

The mutant fun will not stop there for fans of the Disney+ show, as it has already been revealed that a third season of X-Men '97 is in the works, expected to drop sometime in 2027.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Animation

Spider-Man is about to have a 2026 to remember in the MCU, with a new movie, a potential role in the upcoming Avengers film, and Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will be released on Disney+ in Fall 2026.

The animated streaming series will once again focus on a Multiversal Variant of Tom Holland's Spider-Man as he works through his early years wearing the web-shooters. Season 2 is said to be bigger and better than ever, with new characters hitting the scene like the venerable Gwen Stacy.

VisionQuest

Marvel Studios

One of the only 2026 Marvel TV projects not to receive a specific release window at NYCC was Paul Bettany's VisionQuest. The new series will serve as the third in the WandaVision saga, following Bettany's Vision as he takes on a whole cabal of rogue AIs.

VisionQuest was confirmed to be coming to streaming in 2026. However, it is still unclear where it will fall in the calendar.

Some speculated, given how clear the rest of the 2026 Marvel TV slate is (outside of the latter third of the year), that VisionQuest could arrive later in the year, sometime in either Q3 or Q4.

BONUS: The Punisher

Marvel Studios

Curiously, Marvel Studios failed to mention a particular streaming project from the MCU next year: The Punisher Special Presentation. Despite not making an appearance at NYCC, The Punisher is still expected to be released in 2026.

The skull-cracking streaming special will see Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle taking on a crime boss from the character's past, Ma Gnucci. This should either lead into or directly follow up on Punisher's appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.