2 Major MCU Actors Rumored to Star In Marvel's Midnight Sons Movie

Marvel Studios' Midnight Sons movie is rumored to include at least a pair of major MCU stars for its roster of heroes. Countless teams are already a part of the MCU or on their way to being adapted, including the Midnight Sons, a darker team of heroes and antiheroes from Marvel lore. Rumors teased that Marvel Studios is looking to bring this group to the big screen for the first time, which will put two specific heroes in the spotlight.

Marvel Studios is rumored to bring Mahershala Ali's Blade and Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight into the MCU's speculated Midnight Sons movie. The Midnight Sons have been in discussion for an MCU movie for years, with many feeling it should take the place of other movies that have struggled to get off the ground. Now, as the film moves closer to going into official development, its roster of heroes is coming together.

According to insider Jeff Sneider (via The Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha), Mahershala Ali's Blade and Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight are rumored to be two of the main characters in the Midnight Sons movie. While the rumor did not come with any plot details for either character, they are both expected to play fairly big roles in this team-up film:

"I have heard Midnight Sons rumors. I have heard that it would be Mahershala and Oscar..."

Mahershala Ali

As of this writing, the Midnight Sons movie is only the subject of rumors and has not been officially announced by Marvel Studios. Rumors note that this movie will adapt the "Damnation" storyline from Marvel Comics, pitting the Midnight Sons against Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto, who embodies the film's main villain. There is no release or development timeframe for this movie.

Who Will Drive the Story Forward in Midnight Sons Movie?

Oscar Isaac

Having Blade and Moon Knight in the Midnight Sons movie is no surprise, considering their pivotal roles with the team throughout Marvel Comics' history. Although Blade's solo film is still struggling to get off the ground, while Moon Knight only has one live-action appearance in the MCU, anticipation is high to see them team up with this group.

Also rumored to be in this movie is the MCU's take on Ghost Rider, who is teased to be the leader of the Midnight Sons once he rides his flaming vehicle into the story. While it is still unknown if it will be Johnny Blaze, Robbie Reyes, or possibly Danny Ketch, this will be Marvel Studios' first time bringing the character to the big screen for the MCU (if Agents of SHIELD's Robbie Reyes is not considered canon).

Outside of that trio, Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing are rumored to complete the core team of heroes who will assemble in the Midnight Sons' first live-action adventure.

For the time being, fans are still waiting to find out when this movie will go into development and how it will fit into the MCU after the Multiverse Saga comes to an end. However, with powerful heroes like Moon Knight and Blade in the mix, there is sure to be plenty of thrills on the way for this darker team as they take their place alongside the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more.