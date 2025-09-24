MCU Star Reverses Course, Now Open to Season 2 of Disney+ Series

A major Marvel Studios star has reversed their position on returning for a second season of their headlining Disney+ show, despite comments made earlier in the year that cast doubt on whether or not they would be back. The star in question is Hawkeye/Clint Barton actor Jeremy Renner, who makes up one of the original Avengers team members in the MCU and has appeared in over half a dozen Marvel Studios projects. Most recently, Renner led the Disney+ series Hawkeye, following his superhero after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but four years after its release, the show has yet to be greenlit for a second season.

Renner has confirmed he is eager to return for a second season of Hawkeye. Appearing on a panel at Florida Supercon (via Popverse), Renner said he will "always dance with Marvel," and that he would be "happy to do Season 2 of Hawkeye." The actor added he felt there is "so much for us to do," and they'd already had discussions about "the shape of that season."

"I’ll always dance with Marvel. I’ll always dance with them for sure when appropriate, when it’s rocking. I’m happy to do season two of Hawkeye. I love that character. I think there’s so much for us to do. We waded through many discussions about the shape of that season. It’s getting my body right and getting everything right for that. The timing of that will come, and if there’s still a need, want, and desire for it, then yeah."

These comments come amid doubts about Renner's future in the MCU following the actor's near-death injury in 2023. The star acknowledged these difficulties during the panel, saying, "I have to get my body in shape to be able to sling arrows again," suggesting that Renner's injury may be a part of the reason for Marvel Studios' delay of Hawkeye Season 2.

However, the actor has reiterated publicly several times that he has "spent a lot of time" rehabilitating his body for physical roles and is confident that a return to Hawkeye will be one of them eventually.

Renner's interest in a second season of his Disney+ show marks a change of tune for the actor, who earlier in 2025 revealed that Marvel Studios made him an "insult offer" to return as Barton in Hawkeye Season 2, which he rejected.

For months, this cast doubt on whether Hawkeye Season 2 would happen at all, but Renner's willingness to return for more suggests he and Marvel Studios may return to the negotiating table to make Season 2 of the Disney+ show a reality.

Hawkeye Season 1 released on Disney+ on November 21, 2024. Alongside the return of Renner as Hawkeye, it introduced his protege Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to the MCU, and also featured appearances from Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

Is Hawkeye Season 2 Any Closer To Becoming Reality?

Renner's reversal of his stance regarding Season 2 of Hawkeye following Marvel's pay offer is a positive sign that more episodes of the Disney+ show will eventually happen.

Many of Disney+'s Marvel shows haven't received second seasons despite their popularity, but Hawkeye Season 2 is one of the most called-for renewals from the MCU TV show slate.

Rumors have been circulating for a while that Hawkeye Season 2 is in development. However, factors like Renner's injury and the overhaul of processes at Marvel Television may have contributed to the wait for its renewal.

The actor's comments that there have already been discussions about the shape of a Season 2 arc are another positive sign that Hawkeye Season 2 will be ready to go if or when Marvel Studios decides to give it the green light.

Hawkeye was Renner's last live-action role in the MCU. The actor was not included in the list of Avengers: Doomsday cast members despite being one of the surviving heroes from the original team after Avengers: Endgame. However, it's expected that Marvel Studios is keeping its full line-up of heroes in Avengers 5 a secret, meaning Renner may be involved but hasn't been announced.