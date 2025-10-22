Avengers Star Reveals Their MCU Character Is Currently Retired

An Avengers mainstay has revealed that his MCU hero is currently retired, but his comments suggest that he will return to action if given the chance. The Hawkeye Disney+ series was unique because it followed a passing of the torch moment between Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his new protege, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and it also confirmed that the titular bow-wielding hero is already retired from being an Avenger. The character's retirement arc began not in his Disney+ series but after the intense Battle of Sokovia in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, fueled by a near-death experience after being saved by Pietro Maximoff (Quicksilver) and his desire to prioritize his growing family.

However, this retirement didn't last long because Clint was pulled back into action to be part of Team Cap in Captain America: Civil War, leading to his house arrest during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. While Avengers: Endgame and eventually, the Hawkeye Disney+ series, continued the action for Clint Barton as he teams up with Kate Bishop to defeat the Tracksuit Mafia, the ending showed him and Kate burning his Ronin costume, finally transitioning away from that part of his life while ensuring to spend more time with his family.

Speaking with Comicbook during the promotion of his upcoming series, Mayor of Kingstown, Avengers star Jeremy Renner confirmed that the MCU's Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye) is currently retired, but he acknowledged that "he's always pulled out of retirement:"

"I think he started retired… but he’s always pulled out of retirement, you know. I think he’s a family man; you always know where his allegiance lies, and he’s always come out of retirement, man."

Renner ended his statement with a reassuring update about Clint's future, noting that the character is "always gonna be working:"

"Until he’s killed, he’s always gonna be working."

The actor's latest comment is promising for Hawkeye's future since it provides a major update about his status ahead of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. While Clint is retired, Renner's point that his character will always come out of retirement to help his allies could strongly hint that he might end up being part of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes' next adventure if they need him.

Renner's status with Marvel was previously in jeopardy after he revealed the "insult offer" that the studio gave him for Hawkeye Season 2. Despite that, the actor has since reversed course on his comment after he previously said that he is now open to doing the second season of his Disney+ series.

While Jeremy Renner is not part of the 27 confirmed actors for Avengers: Doomsday, the actor's latest comments about Clint Barton's retirement status offered a sliver of hope that he could return in the crossover movie if given the chance.

Given that the Multiverse is in danger in the next Avengers movie, it is an all-hands-on-deck situation for the heroes, and they would need all the help that they can get. An expert marksman with tons of combat experience, like Clint, would be a valuable addition to the team.

Moreover, given their alliance on Team Cap in Captain America: Civil War, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, now leading the Avengers, shares a strong, pre-existing bond with Clint Barton, making his recruitment for Avengers: Doomsday straightforward.

Renner's comments also highlight the inevitability of Hawkeye's return to action, strongly suggesting that the hero is not built for permanent downtime. However, his final line about the fact that death would be the only "out" for the character also hints at his grim fate down the line.