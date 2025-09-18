Marvel Studios Is Reportedly Hiding Secret Avengers: Doomsday Character Reveals

Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly hiding many "secret" characters from all corners of Marvel. Ever since Marvel Studios held its first scrolling chair reveal in March before starting production on Avengers: Doomsday, it was clear that it wasn't everyone who would be showing up in the 2026 blockbuster. Most notably, the studio omitted four actors who had been all but confirmed to return in Avengers 5, including Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, Tom Holland's Spider-Man, and more.

Doomsday has now been in production for six months, with reports stating it could wrap soon, ahead of reshoots to come. And yet, despite reports that the 27-chair-long cast reveal was only half of those expected to appear, there have been no major confirmations and limited leaks since production began in the U.K. Fans have yet even to glimpse Robert Downey Jr.'s new MCU character, although new Doctor Doom promo art may reveal his Avengers 5 villain design.

During a September edition of The Cosmic Circus' monthly Q&A, scooper Alex Perez claimed that Avengers: Doomsday is hiding some "secret" characters when asked when the 2026 flick's full cast will be announced.

While the scooper stated he "really wouldn't know" when the full cast will be revealed, he would place bets on December 18, 2026. He added that even if a second cast reveal were to happen, Marvel Studios will be keeping some characters "secret" until release.

Teasing Avengers: Doomsday's secret characters and actors, Perez hinted that "some of these characters are [new, old, and legacy]:"

"I really wouldn’t know. The safest bet is honestly the day the movie comes out because even if they do a second chair reveal, there are still some characters Marvel are keeping secret until the premiere. Some of these characters are new, some of these characters are old, and some are legacy."

Perez also explained why he won't reveal some of Doomsday's secret characters, being to avoid a year-long "limbo of will they/won't they" appear:

"Definitely. And the goal is not to reveal them until the release of Doomsday. Even if I did mention who they were planning to involve, we’d be stuck in this limbo of will they/won’t they for the next year or so."

That said, Perez seemed to temper expectations for these unexpected characters, noting that "most" of those who weren't confirmed for the movie have been "rumored" by either himself or other scoopers:

"But most of the characters that haven’t been officially announced have either been rumored by me, other scoopers, or YouTubers."

Currently, Marvel Studios has confirmed 27 actors who will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom headlining the MCU Multiverse Saga event when it hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

What Surprises are Avengers: Doomsday's Cast Holding?

Marvel Studios

It's interesting to hear Alez Perez teasing that Marvel Studios is hiding "new, old, and legacy" characters for Avengers: Doomsday. This seems to imply that there are not only faces from past Marvel movies (both MCU and otherwise) being kept secret, but also other characters who have yet to appear.

There were recently rumors that Avengers 5 might introduce Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider, depending on whether schedules align with Star Wars: Starfighter.

Furthermore, Marvel Studios is also reportedly casting a new Black Panther, aka T'Challa II, who could debut in the Multiversal blockbuster to set up his starring role in Phase 7's Black Panther 3.

So far, there has been nothing concrete to suggest another cast reveal is planned, and further announcements could be saved for trailers and release. That said, one report claimed to reveal all 61 actors who will appear in Avengers 5, more than doubling the roster that had been confirmed by Marvel Studios.

After the likes of Deadpool & Wolverine and Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans will undoubtedly jump to the most exciting cameo possibilities, such as another comeback for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men. However, it should be noted that some characters could be saved for Secret Wars.