Marvel Studios Is Officially Making the 14th Multi-Season MCU Show

Marvel Studios will add another multi-season series to its ever-growing television library. Since the Disney+ era kicked off with WandaVision in 2021, the studio's small-screen output has been defined by standalone, single-season stories, making true follow-up seasons a rarity over the past five years. However, after the strong reception of its first season earlier in 2026, Marvel is bucking that trend and pushing the franchise's multi-season count to 14.

Wonder Man Season 2 is officially in motion. Following the show's renewal announcement in March, showrunner Andrew Guest confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the writers' room is already up and running on the second season. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is expected to reprise his role as Simon Williams, with Guest also set to return at the helm.

With Season 2 underway, Wonder Man is joining a surprisingly expansive club. On the surface, multi-season Marvel Studios shows feel like a rare breed, and within the Disney+ live-action slate, they still are. But zoom out to include Marvel Television's output over the last decade, and the list grows considerably.

The fan interest of these shows varies wildly, as does their place in MCU canon, but each one was given something few Marvel series ever get. They have the runway for long-form storytelling, with characters, arcs, and narratives that unfold across multiple seasons and years.

Marvel TV Shows With Multiple Seasons

Loki

Marvel Television

Marvel Studios' most acclaimed Disney+ sequel story, Loki, ran for two seasons in 2021 and 2023. Season 1 introduced the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and the multiverse in a genre-bending thriller, but Season 2 elevated the show to unprecedented heights with the titular character becoming the God of Stories.

Tom Hiddleston's performance across both seasons is considered a career highlight as the character, and with the God of Stories set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, both seasons are essential MCU viewing in 2026.

What If...?

Marvel Animation

The first Marvel Studios animated series, What If...?, ran for three seasons on Disney+ from 2021 to 2024, using the multiverse as a sandbox to tell stories outside (but still tethered to) the main MCU timeline.

In 2024, Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum confirmed Season 4 of What If...? will not happen.

While its canonical weight is a bit lighter than live-action Marvel fare, What If...? served as an ambitious experiment to tell stories that wouldn't be possible in more traditional MCU storytelling.

Agents of SHIELD

ABC

Few Marvel shows can match the sheer longevity of Agents of SHIELD. Produced by Marvel Television and airing on ABC, the series ran for an extraordinary seven seasons and 136 episodes across seven years.

Anchored by Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson, who famously died in The Avengers and was resurrected for the TV series. Its MCU canon status has been one of the longest-running debates in fandom, with Marvel Studios never fully embracing it as official. But many fans argue it's undoubtedly a key piece of the Infinity Saga.

Agent Carter

ABC

A two-season passion project produced by Marvel Television for ABC, Agent Carter followed Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter, navigating a post-World War II world as one of the few women in an agency full of men who underestimated her.

Premiering in 2015 and returning for a second season in 2016, the show was a fun spin-off connected to the legacies of Steve Rogers and Tony Stark. Yet, it never built a large fan base of its own.

Daredevil

Netflix

Daredevil's television journey is unlike that of any other Marvel character. The original series ran for three acclaimed seasons on Netflix from 2015 to 2018, was produced by Marvel Television, and is still considered some of the best superhero TV ever.

After Netflix canceled it, Marvel Studios and Disney+ revived Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again, which has already released two seasons and a third is on its way in 2027.

Jessica Jones

Netflix

Part of Marvel Television's Netflix Defenders universe, Jessica Jones ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2019. Krysten Ritter's portrayal of the hard-drinking, super-strong private investigator earned widespread praise, particularly in Season 1.

This led to her return on Disney+ during three episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and she'll be back for Season 3.

Luke Cage

Netflix

Luke Cage arrived on Netflix in 2016, with Mike Colter starring as the bulletproof, unbreakable hero for two seasons, with Season 2 dropping in 2018.

Despite strong fan support (especially for the first season) and a rich supporting cast, Netflix canceled the series shortly after Season 2, leaving storylines unresolved. However, Colter made his splashy return in the finale of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and will play a more significant role in Season 3.

Iron Fist

Netflix

The most critically divisive entry in Marvel's Netflix lineup, Iron Fist ran for two seasons, debuting in 2017 and returning in 2018. Finn Jones starred as Danny Rand, but neither the character nor the show became a major hit for the streamer.

With a Defenders reunion coming in Season 3 of Born Again, Jones is reportedly set to portray Iron Fist in the MCU.

The Punisher

Netflix

Originally introduced in Season 2 of Daredevil, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle went on to star in his own Netflix series, which ran for two seasons from 2017 to 2019.

Netflix canceled the show in 2019 along with the rest of the Defenders slate, but Bernthal later reprised the role in Daredevil: Born Again. He's back in his own Special Presentation, which will release soon, and is also making his big-screen debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Gifted

Marvel Television

Produced by Marvel Television for Fox, The Gifted served as a live-action X-Men adjacent series that ran for two seasons from 2017 to 2019. Set in a world where the X-Men disappeared, the show followed a family of mutants on the run and the underground network protecting them.

The Gifted was canceled after its second season, mainly due to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and the need to reevaluate the characters' rights.

Runaways

Marvel Television

Marvel Television's Hulu series Runaways gave fans one of the more character-driven teen superhero stories in the Marvel TV catalog, running for three seasons from 2017 to 2019.

Based on the comic series, it follows a group of teenagers who discover their parents are secretly a supervillain cult. Despite a loyal fanbase and a three-season arc, it was canceled, which many attribute to costs.

Cloak and Dagger

Marvel Television

Produced by Marvel Television for Freeform, Cloak and Dagger ran for two seasons in 2018 and 2019, following Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), two teens from different walks of life who discover linked supernatural powers.

It is technically considered canon to the MCU, which was hinted at in Wonder Man Season 1, Episode 4.

Hit-Monkey

Marvel Animation

Hit-Monkey is a darkly comedic adult animated series that debuted on Hulu in November 2021, based on a deep-cut Marvel Comics character who debuted in 2010.

Season 2 arrived on Hulu in July 2024, shifting the action from Tokyo to New York City, but there's no update on whether or when Season 3 will happen.

Bonus: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (MCU Adjacent)

Marvel Animation

A project that went through a few changes before Season 1 released, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's fresh take on Peter Parker's early years arrived on Disney+ in 2025 and wasted no time building toward a multi-year run.

Set apart from the Tom Holland film continuity, the series tells a distinct animated origin story for the wall-crawler. Season 2 is set to arrive this year, with a Season 3 already expected to follow in 2027, giving this younger-skewing series a mapped-out future.

Bonus: Marvel Zombies (MCU Adjacent)

Marvel Animation

Spinning out of What If...?, Marvel Zombies arrived on Disney+ in September 2025 as Marvel Studios Animation's darkest tale yet. Marvel Zombies followed a ragtag group of survivors through a zombie-ravaged version of the MCU.

A second season is in the works. Even though no release date has been announced, Winderbaum did tease the future on an episode of The Escape Pod.

Bonus: X-Men '97 (Non-MCU)

Marvel Animation

Marvel Studios Animation's revival of the beloved 1990s animated series became one of the most acclaimed Marvel projects in years when Season 1of X-Men '97 dropped in 2024. Picking up directly from where X-Men: The Animated Series left off decades ago, '97 delivered incredibly emotional and weighty moments over its first 10 episodes.

Season 2 is expected to arrive in Summer 2026, and a third season is already in the pipeline, with a tentative target of 2027.