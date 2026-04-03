Marvel Studios Announces Historic Hulu Release for New MCU Show

Marvel Studios announced the Hulu release for its newest-released series, just in time for the show's sophomore run on Disney+. The vast majority of Marvel Studios' live-action shows have remained Disney+ exclusives, but that strategy has started to change in recent years, starting with Secret Invasion and later, Echo. The Alaqua Cox-led series was the first to debut simultaneously on both platforms, but it wasn't a post-premiere drop like Daredevil: Born Again Season 1.

Secret Invasion was the first Disney+ MCU series that was available to stream on Hulu simultaneously. Ahead of the premiere of the season finale on Disney+, the first three episodes of Secret Invasion became available to stream on Hulu for a limited window from July 21 to August 17, 2023.

Wonder Man became the most recent Marvel Television/Marvel Studios series to drop on Hulu for a limited time, making it the ninth MCU series to become available on the streamer.

The latest MCU series, Daredevil: Born Again, premiered on Disney+ on March 4, 2025, with 9 episodes that chronicled Wilson Fisk's rise to Mayor of New York and Matt Murdock's grief over the loss of his best friend, Foggy Nelson. While Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 fell short of its viewership milestone by not making Nielsen's Top 10 Original Streaming Shows List in 2025, the show still reached the finish line, and the hype for Season 2 continued to ramp up amid high praise from critics.

Marvel Studios confirmed a limited-time Hulu release for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. This marks the first time that a season of a Marvel Studios show has been released on Hulu U.S. to promote a subsequent season of that specific series. It's currently unclear how long Born Again Season 1 will stream on Hulu, but fans can anticipate that it'll be taken off shortly after Season 2's finale airs on May 5, if not sooner.

This move comes on the heels of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's premiere on Disney+, which is already making headlines following a strong debut episode that provides the first glimpse of Daredevil's fight against Mayor Fisk's political regime in New York.

Marvel Studios has a wide array of small-screen projects, and one of them could be released on Hulu. If Marvel Studios anticipates the series needs a boost, it may release the show on both Hulu and Disney+ simultaneously, as it did with Echo.

Every Upcoming MCU Show Ranked By Its Anticipated Popularity

6. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Seasons 2 & 3

Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 is set to release in Fall 2026 on Disney+, and it will continue Peter Parker's journey in an alternate Earth where he crosses paths with Norman Osborn as his mentor and not Tony Stark, like in the MCU.

The family-friendly nature of the Marvel Animation series makes it less likely to have a Hulu release, but anticipation remains high for its eventual release, especially after earning a solid 97% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes during Season 1.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Season 2 remains high on Marvel Animation's list, considering the confirmed debut of the MCU's first Gwen Stacy and the returns of iconic villains like Doctor Octopus, Scorpion, and Chameleon.

5. Marvel Zombies Season 2

Marvel Animation

In October 2025, a report claimed that Marvel Studios is reportedly moving forward with Marvel Zombies Season 2, which is good news, especially after Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger after Zombie Scarlet Witch "won" in the end.

Marvel Zombies' TV-MA rating suggests a Hulu release, but its status under Marvel Animation makes it less likely to premiere on the streaming service, mainly because the core animated content of the MCU consistently launches on Disney+ as the flagship home for Marvel Animation.

4. X-Men '97 Season 2

Marvel Animation

X-Men '97 Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ in Summer 2026, and it features a unique plot in which the titular team of heroes is scattered across time as they face a new big bad: Apocalypse.

There is a low chance that X-Men '97 Season 2 will be released on Hulu because it doesn't fall under mature content, and it is an animated project. The show's sophomore run will likely be retained on Disney+, similar to its predecessor, because this strategy already worked. This is unlike Daredevil: Born Again's Hulu release, which appears to be a one-off promotional move for Marvel Studios.

3. Wonder Man Season 2

Marvel Television

Wonder Man Season 1's release on Hulu sets a precedent that Season 2 could follow with a limited-time release strategy. The pattern in Marvel Television's live-action content is already emerging, and a Hulu drop for Wonder Man's sophomore run could also happen shortly after its premiere. If anything, Hulu is being positioned as a secondary binge enabler to boost the hype for these MCU shows.

Wonder Man joins the likes of Echo, Secret Invasion, and now Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. Wonder Man Season 1 is only available on Hulu through June 10.

2. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Marvel Television

Following the news that Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu after Season 2's premiere on Disney+, there is a high chance Season 3 could follow a similar release strategy. This move makes sense in Marvel Studios' evolving playbook with its live-action content.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 has been on the back burner for a while because fan attention has been solely focused on the show's sophomore season. Despite that, new details about the third season have emerged in the past few months, such as Charlie Cox's revelation that Matt Murdock will join the fight and the return of at least nine Born Again characters.

1. VisionQuest

Marvel Television

VisionQuest is perhaps the most anticipated MCU live-action project on the list because it continues Vision's story from WandaVision. The hype is also high because many believe it will address, or at least offer a glimpse of, what happened to the Scarlet Witch after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While VisionQuest is all but confirmed for a Disney+ release, it's possible that it will adopt Daredevil: Born Again Season 1's release strategy of a limited-time Hulu drop right after its Disney+ premiere.