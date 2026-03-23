Hulu Just Released Its 9th Marvel TV Show

Wonder Man is now streaming on Hulu. Marvel Studios confirmed the news through its official social channels, making the show the latest Marvel series to land on the platform. All eight episodes are available to watch right now for any Hulu subscriber in the US, no Disney+ account required.

The show premiered on Disney+ in late January 2026, dropping its full eight-episode run at once. It stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a struggling Hollywood actor who discovers that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking a superhero film called Wonder Man.

Marvel Television

Simon chases the lead role with the help of Sir Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery, the actor-turned-fake-villain first seen in Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Simon eventually gets the role, but the show takes a dramatic twist when Simon has to break Trevor out of the DODC prison in the finale.

With Wonder Man on Hulu, the platform now carries its latest Marvel title. Marvel content has a longer history on Hulu than most fans might realize, stretching back to the pre-MCU era of Marvel Television and continuing to the present day.

Other Marvel Shows That Have Been on Hulu

Runaways

Marvel Television

Runaways was the first major Marvel series produced for Hulu. The show ran for three seasons and followed six teenagers who discovered that their parents were part of an evil secret criminal organization called PRIDE. Forced to go on the run, the kids must confront the very people who raised them. It was one of the early attempts to bring the superhero format to a streaming-first audience. The show was later removed from Hulu but is currently available to watch for free on The CW's streaming platform.

Legion

Marvel Television

Originally airing on FX and produced by Fox Television Studios under a Marvel licensing agreement, Legion is one of the most visually inventive superhero series ever made. All three seasons are available on Hulu. The show follows David Haller, the son of Charles Xavier, a mutant of extraordinary power whose fragile grip on reality becomes the central conflict. Created by Fargo's Noah Hawley, it pushed the boundaries of what a comic book adaptation could look like on television.

The Gifted

Marvel Television

The Gifted ran for two seasons on Fox before finding a home on Hulu. Set in an X-Men universe where mutants are hunted by the government, the series centers on a group of families forced underground who must fight for their survival. It was produced under Fox's Marvel licensing deal and occupies its own Marvel timeline separate from the mainline MCU.

Helstrom

Marvel Television

Helstrom arrived on Hulu in October 2020 as the last live-action series produced under Marvel Television before that division was folded into Marvel Studios. Based on the Marvel Comics characters Daimon and Satana Hellstrom, the show starred Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon as siblings who hunt demonic threats. Its showrunner stated the series existed outside MCU continuity. Despite some impressive visual moments, it received mixed reviews and was canceled after one season in December 2020.

MODOK

Marvel Television

MODOK is a stop-motion animated adult comedy produced exclusively for Hulu. Voiced and co-created by Patton Oswalt, the show follows the titular Marvel villain as he navigates the collapse of his evil organization AIM while dealing with a midlife crisis and a crumbling marriage. It ran for one season and earned a cult following for its irreverent tone and surprisingly heartfelt moments.

Hit-Monkey

Marvel Television

Hit-Monkey is an adult animated comedy that premiered on Hulu in 2021 and remains the platform's most enduring Marvel original. The show follows a Japanese macaque who becomes an assassin after being trained by the ghost of a hitman. It has run for multiple seasons and built a loyal audience.

Secret Invasion

Marvel Television

Secret Invasion is a Disney+ original MCU series, but it made a brief appearance on Hulu in the summer of 2023. In the lead-up to its season finale on Disney+, the first three episodes streamed on Hulu for a limited window from July 21 to August 17 of that year. It marked the first time a Disney+ MCU series had been available to stream on Hulu simultaneously. Starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, the six-episode series follows Fury as he uncovers a covert Skrull invasion of Earth.

Echo

Marvel Television

Echo made history when it became the first MCU series to premiere on both Disney+ and Hulu at the same time. It launched on January 10, 2024, putting Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez at the center of a story rooted in her Indigenous heritage and her complicated relationship with Kingpin. The simultaneous rollout marked a significant change in how Marvel and Disney approached streaming distribution, an indication at the time that Disney+ exclusivity for MCU content was no longer absolute.