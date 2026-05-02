Disney+ Says Goodbye To Beloved Fantasy Series

Disney+ has been a home for fantasy storytelling since the platform launched in 2019, drawing on a deep library that includes entries like Once Upon a Time, the Descendants films, and Marvel’s witchier corners in WandaVision and Agatha All Along. Magical schools, family curses, and modern spells on classic fairy tales have made the genre prominent on the streamer, with one revival, in particular, pulling in some of the platform’s biggest viewership numbers for a Disney Channel title.

This revival is Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the continuation of the Emmy-winning Wizards of Waverly Place, which originally ran on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012 and helped launch Selena Gomez’s career, making her eventual return to the show a heartwarming one. The follow-up series picked up years after the original, with David Henrie back as Justin Russo and Janice LeAnn Brown leading the new generation as Billie. The first two seasons racked up over 101 million views on Disney Channel’s YouTube account, and the series ranked among the top streaming titles for kids, teens, and young adults at launch.

Unfortunately, Disney+ is preparing to say goodbye to the fantasy series with a final chapter. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will return for a final rodeo this summer on Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Channel On Demand, ending its run with a four-part event. Selena Gomez is making her directorial debut on the premiere episode and will reprise her role as Alex Russo across multiple episodes. The story picks up after the Season 2 finale, with Billie reeling from the loss of Alex and the Russo family working together to bring her back, while dealing with menacing, evil threats. Although Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is going away, the good news is that Disney+ is bringing more exciting fantasy shows to the platform.

Upcoming Disney+ Fantasy Series Releasing Soon

Dragon Striker

Disney

One of the exciting fantasy series arriving on Disney+ is Dragon Striker, the anime-inspired animated series Disney unveiled at the Annecy Festival in 2025. Set in the world of Asteria, the show is about a magical, soccer-style sport called Gorotama, where elite players use signature spells on the pitch.

The story follows Key, a 12-year-old farm boy with no magical training, who learns he might be the legendary Dragon Striker his late mother once was. Produced by Paris-based La Chouette Compagnie, the 2D-animated series premieres on Disney+ this year, with a companion shorts collection, Dragon Strikers: Meet the Players, arriving on May 13.

Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth Jedi

Star Wars

Next on the slate is Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, the first full-length spin-off under the new Visions Presents banner. The series builds on the acclaimed Volume 1 short The Ninth Jedi and its Volume 3 sequel Child of Hope, both written and directed by Kenji Kamiyama and produced by Production IG.

Set after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, the story follows Lah Kara, a young Force-sensitive woman searching for her kidnapped father, a legendary saber-smith. Kamiyama returns as supervising director on the new series, which is scheduled for Disney+ this year.

Coven Academy

Disney

Set in New Orleans, Coven Academy is a supernatural dramedy from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle. The first season follows three teenage witches-in-training and their warlock peers at an elite magic school, where they have to fend off an approaching dark force while juggling forbidden romances and ancient supernatural feuds.

Malina Pauli Weissman leads the cast, joined by Tiffani Thiessen, Malachi Barton, Louis Thresher, Jordan Leftwich, and Ora Duplass, with Devon Sawa in a guest role. Production wrapped in February, and the series is set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ this summer.

The War Between the Land and the Sea

The War Between the Land and the Sea

US fans are still waiting on The War Between the Land and the Sea, the five-part Doctor Who spin-off created by Russell T Davies. The miniseries already aired on BBC One in the UK in December 2025, but it was delayed for international audiences and is now slated to drop on Disney+ this year.

Russell Tovey plays Barclay, a low-level UNIT staffer who becomes humanity’s ambassador after Salt, played by Loki star Gugu Mbatha-Raw, emerges from the Tanks, a specialized, water-filled diplomatic chamber designed to allow the Homo Aqua to safely meet and negotiate with humans on land, during a Thames summit. Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, with the Sea Devils, now branded Homo Aqua, fueling the conflict between humanity and the ancient species.

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire Season 2

Disney

Another fantasy show on Disney+'s slate is Vampirina: Teenage Vampire Season 2. Disney Channel renewed the live-action musical comedy on April 9, after a strong debut season that included a crossover with Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Kenzi Richardson will return as Vee Hauntley, the teen vampire from Transylvania attending a human performing arts boarding school while keeping her identity a secret. Jiwon Lee, Shaun Dixon, Milo Maharlika, and Dustin Johnathan Clapier are also likely to reprise their roles. Filming on the new season is set to begin May 7, with the series eyeing a launch on Disney Channel and Disney+ sometime this year.