Selena Gomez Reveals The Heartwarming Reason She Returned To Wizards of Waverly Place

Selena Gomez has revealed a touching reason for returning to the sequel series to her Disney original show Wizards of Waverly Place. Gomez starred in the series as the teen witch, Alex Russo, throughout its four seasons from 2007 to 2012. The actress and singer, who has since starred in Only Murders in the Building and the Oscar-nominated Emilia Perez, returned to her Disney character in 2024 for a guest role in the sequel series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place featured the return of David Henrie as Justin Russo, Alex's brother, as the lead of the series, who is entrusted with training new young wizards 15 years after the events of the original. In the opening episode, Justin called on Alex's help, giving Gomez a chance to return to her original role. Speaking to Allure about her decision to return for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Gomez reflected on her involvement in the series being "crucial years" in her development and said she wanted the people she'd grown up with on Wizards of Waverly Place "back in [her] life:"

"I was in these crucial years of my brain developing. And all of those people that are on the show with us have grown and evolved, and I want them to be in my life. I think that's why I always go back."

Along with guest-starring in the show, Gomez is an executive producer on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and said she felt she "owe[d] a big part of [her] life to that show." Gomez also revealed a more touching reason for her return, saying her younger sister is "half the reason" she decided to return:

"I genuinely feel like I owe a big part of my life to that show. It’s a home. It's safe. And my sister just gets a kick out of it, so half the reason I’m doing it is for her."

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place included the return of other Disney Channel stars alongside Gomez and Henrie, including Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise as the Russos' parents. The series premiered on Disney on October 29, 2024, and Season 2 is scheduled to begin on September 12, 2025.

What is Selena Gomez's Future on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

When Gomez returned as Alex Russo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, it was to introduce her character after 15 years as the Russo Family Wizard and a member of the Wizard Tribunal. Alex's arrival initiates the series as she brings the young wizard, Billie, to her brother's door to train and uncovers a prophecy about the young girl's fate.

Gomez was only present briefly in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. However, she is set to return for Season 2. Teasers for the sophomore season reveal Justin and his troupe arriving at an apartment only to narrowly dodge a spell blast from an eye-mask-wearing Alex, who lives there. With Alex winning her Family Wizard competition in the original series, Justin may enlist her to help solve some of the mysteries that unfurled in the competition held in Season 1's finale.

After appearing as a guest in two episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 1, it's still unclear how significant Gomez's role will be in Season 2. Her recent comments and involvement as a producer suggest the star is on board to continue appearing for as long as the series runs.