Disney Channel is working on a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, casting some familiar faces for the revival.

The legacy sequel will return to the world of the beloved Dinsey Channel original series that ran from 2007 to 2012. It also marks yet another effort by the network to bring back some of its biggest and most memorable titles (a la Raven's Home and Girl Meets World).

Waverly Place told the story of the Russo kids, three siblings/New York-dwelling wizards-in-training who learn about their magical family heritage while navigating the throws of being a teenager.

5 Actors Confirmed To Appear in Wizards of Waverly Place Reboot

According to Deadline, a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot is in the works at Disney, picking up years after the original series left off.

As a part of the reboot's announcement, five actors were listed to join the series, with no release specifics revealed.

Ahead are the five actors listed as a part of the wand-wielding reboot:

David Henrie - Justin Russo

David Henrie

David Henrie returns as Justin Russo, the eldest of the Russo kids first seen in the original Waverly Place series. The reboot finds Justin returning to the world of magic and wizards after leaving it behind for a life of normalcy.

Following a mysterious incident at the famous Wiztech wizarding school, Justin must take a young, but powerful wizard under his wing, teaching a magic-user named Billie what it means to be a wizard.

Henrie is also known for his role as one of Ted Mosby's kids in How I Met Your Mother, and the Kevin James film Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.

Selena Gomez - Alex Russo

Selena Gomez

To the surprise of many, Selena Gomez will also appear in the reboot in some capacity. Gomez played Alex Russo, Justin's younger sister, in the original series and was seen as the strongest wizard of the family despite being the most reckless.

Gomez will reportedly only serve as a guest star in the pilot for the Waverly Place revival, returning to the series that gave the star her big break back in 2007.

Since her time on Wizards of Waverly Place, Gomez has had a highly successful acting and music career, starring in hits like Hulu's Only Murders in the Building series and Spring Breakers.

Janice LeAnn Brown - Billie

Janice LeAnn Brown

A new addition to the Waverly Place franchise is series lead Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie.

Coming in as a young and powerful wizard, Billie surprises Justin to start the series by appearing at the former magic user's front door looking for help.

Brown previously appeared in Black-ish, Euphoria, and the Disney Channel series Just Roll With It.

Alkaio Thiele - Roman Russo

Alkaio Thiele

Alkaio Thiele stars as Roman Russo, Justin's oldest son, who has seemingly been sheltered from his magical lineage.

Thiele can also be seen in Fox's Call Me Kat and Spidey and His Amazing Friends, in which he voiced a version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Mimi Gianopulos - Giada Russo

Mimi Gianopulos is the last confirmed after to appear in the series, joining the revival as Giada Russo (aka Justin's wife and the mother of his children).

Gianopulos will be familiar to fans of American Princess and What to Expect When You're Expecting.

Who Else Could Return in Waverly Place Reboot?

Disney

It is still early for the Wizards of Waverly Place revival, so there is still plenty of time to round out the show's cast.

While David Henrie and Selena Gomez are the only two names from the original series announced to be returning, it surely will not end with them.

Original series star David Deluise (who played the patriarch of the Russo clan, Jerry) shocked fans with his reaction to the revival announcement, posting on Instagram "reboot?" (via Discussing Film).

This seemingly indicates the veteran actor - and current host of a Wizards of Waverly Place recap podcast - was not consulted for an appearance on the show.

However, star David Henrie quelled these worries for now, sharing that they "plan on bringing back the original cast for the series order."

While that could all change as the series moves from pilot to a potential full series, it is reassuring for fans hoping to see Deluise's character pop back up.

Other names fans can and should expect to come back in some capacity include, Maria Canals-Barrera's Theresa Russo (the mother of Alex and Justin), Jennifer Stone's Harper Finkle (Alex's high school best friend and David Deluise's real-life co-host on Wizards of Waverly Pod), and Jake T. Austin's Max Russo (the youngest of the Russo kids).

Wizards of Waverly Place is streaming on Disney+, with no release info available for the upcoming sequel series.