The world of Wizards of Waverly Place is expanding with a new cast for the Beyond Waverly Place reboot on Disney Channel and Disney+.

Over a decade after the Wizards world was last explored in the 2013 special The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex, Disney is re-exploring its magical world for Beyond Waverly Place, which will blend familiar faces with a fresh cast of characters and actors.

Every Main Character & Actor in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

David Henrie - Justin Russo

Disney

Headlining Wizards of Waverly Place’s fresh reboot is David Henrie as Justin Russo, who was appointed by Professor Crumbs in the finale of the original series as WizTech’s new headmaster.

But by the time Wizards Beyond Waverly Place gets underway, Justin is married to Giada Russo with two sons, living a normal life without magic as a school vice principal. At least that is the case until his sister Alex arrives with the young Billie to drag him back into the world of magic.

Outside of the Wizards world, Henrie featured in How I Met Your Mother, Arrested Development, Grown Ups 2, and more.

Janice LeAnn Brown - Billie

Disney

Among the new additions to the Wizards universe is 14-year-old Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, a powerful young wizard in training who Alex takes to Justin to help her control her powers.

Much like Alex Russo, Billie is known to be funny, rebellious, stubborn, and sarcastic, with a

Brown has past credits in Black-Ish, Muppet Babies: Play Date, and Euphoria where she plays the younger version of Zendaya’s Rue.

Mimi Gianopulos - Giada Russo

Disney

In the years since Wizards of Waverly Place, Justin Russo has married the non-wizard Giada, played by Mimi Gianopulos, and had two sons, Roman and Milo.

Giada has been described as Justin’s "sharp and vicious" wife, who has a career as an investigative reporter.

Gianopulos has previously appeared in What to Expect When You’re Expecting, American Princess, The Offer, and more.

Alkaio Thiele - Roman Russo

Disney

Actor and singer Alkaio Thiele joins Wizards Beyond Waverly Place as Roman Russo, the oldest son of Justin and Giada who seeks to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Thiele described his character in an interview with PopCulture as a "very rule-follower, very good student, and straight-A’s."

The young actor took his talents to the superhero world when he voiced Peter Parker in Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends.

Max Matenko - Milo Russo

Disney

Played by Max Matenko, Milo Russo is Justin and Giada’s youngest son who, in contrast to his brother and father, is less intellectual, while being more athletic and imaginative.

Matenko had a recurring role as Simon in Platonic, with other roles in General Hospital and This Is Us. From just 6 years old, he also began The Happy Center YouTube channel where he offered advice as a child therapist.

Taylor Cora - Winter

Disney

Winter is the bubbly, quirky, and oversharing best friend to both Billie and Roman Russo. She has previously been compared to Alex Russo’s iconic companion, Harper Finkle.

Winter will be played by Taylor Cora, whose only past credit is in American Gangster: Trap Queens.

Selena Gomez - Alex Russo

Disney

Undeniably Wizards of Waverly Place’s most famous star, Selena Gomez is back as the legendary Alex Russo in a guest starring role. She will appear in the series premiere and will likely occasionally appear in future installments in a guest capacity.

The series will reunite Alex with her brother Justin (David Henrie) as he brings the young Billie to his door, hoping to find her the magical training she needs.

Since starring in Wizards of Waverly Place, Gomez has featured in Only Murders in the Building, Hotel Transylvania, and The Muppets, with musical hits along the way such as "Wolves" and "Calm Down."

Maria Canals-Barrera - Theresa Russo

Disney

While most of the Russo clan was omitted from the original cast announcement, much of the family will return in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, including the non-wizard matriarch Theresa.

Mother to Justin, Alex, and Max, and wife to Jerry, Theresa long pushed her children to explore their Latin heritage on her side while expressing a disdain for magic being used around the house.

Theresa is played by Maria Canals-Barrera, who also featured in Camp Rock along with the Justice League animated series where she voiced Hawkgirl (who will soon be played by Isabela Merced in 2025's Superman).

David DeLuise - Jerry Russo

Disney

Having given up his magic to marry Theresa and start a family, Jerry Russo spent Wizards of Waverly Place training his children in the ways of magic.

Jerry is known as a stern and protective father to his children, and by Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is now a grandfather to Milo and Roman Russo.

The family patriarch is played by David DeLuise who, outside of Wizards of Waverly Place, has also featured in The Rookie, Shameless, and Pup Star.

Jake T. Austin - Max Russo

Disney

Coming out of Wizards of Waverly Place, Max Russo was the only one to come out of the family wizard competition with no powers, but he was handed control of the Sub Station sandwich shop.

Max is known for being unintelligent, friendly, funny, and goofy, and was more than happy to leave magic behind for his new sandwich-making career.

29-year-old Jake T. Austin plays Max and has had other roles in Hotel for Dogs and Teen Titans: The Judas Contract where he played Jaime Reyes' Blue Beetle.

The first eight episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will stream on Disney+ from Wednesday, October 30.