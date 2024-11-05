Many fans are confused about why Justin Russo's kids, Roman and Milo, don't have powers and aren't wizards in Disney Channel's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place reboot.

Over 10 years after Wizards of Waverly Place and its specials wrapped up on the Disney Channel, a sequel show titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place brought back some of the original series' actors and characters while introducing new faces.

Some of the most crucial new characters include Roman and Milo Russo, the non-wizard children of Justin Russo and his wife, Mimi Gianopulos' Giada Russo.

Why Roman & Milo Don't Have Powers in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Disney+

One of the biggest elements of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is that Justin Russo's kids, Roman and Milo, don't have any powers, meaning they aren't wizards.

This concept is especially puzzling to fans since Justin is such a powerful wizard and was one of the main characters of the flagship show, Wizards of Waverly Place.

So far, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has not confirmed why Roman and Milo don't have powers, but there are a few possibilities.

For example, one possibility is that Roman, and especially Milo, are too young at this point in the story.

In the original show, Max was 12 years old before he discovered his powers, and while it has not been confirmed, Roman (Justin's oldest) is likely around that age. It was revealed in the series premiere that Justin was turning 34, so Roman is probably either 12 or 13 years old.

Milo, on the other hand, is even younger. Max Matenko, the actor who portrays Milo, is 11 years old as of writing, meaning that his character is likely 11 years old. It is possible that he could be even younger, most likely 10.

Roman and Milo have been dabbling in magic since they learned their family's true nature, so they are likely too young to have developed powers this early in the show. However, it is also entirely possible that Roman and Milo simply aren't natural wizards at all.

Fans will remember that Justin and his siblings were technically only half-wizards since their mother, Theresa, was a human. Since Justin is only a half-wizard and his wife is also a human, their children are only quarter-wizards, making it more unlikely for them to develop natural powers.

It was also established in Episode 9 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place that powers can skip a generation. That, coupled with Roman and Milo being only quarter-wizards, may mean they were skipped over.

Will Roman & Milo Ever Become Wizards?

Although Roman and Milo do not have powers yet and only just discovered that wizards are real, there is a good chance that they will eventually follow in their father's footsteps and develop their powers.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has not been renewed for Season 2, but it will most likely continue, and an announcement will probably be made sometime around the Season 1 finale.

It would be safe to assume that Season 1 was written with the expectation that more seasons would be made.

Therefore, a major event like Roman and Milo (or maybe just Roman if Milo is still too young) obtaining their powers would only make sense to occur in the season finale. That would also directly set up Season 2 since fans would be eager to see how the kids navigate becoming wizards.

The first nine episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place are streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel.

