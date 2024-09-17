For the very first time, fans got a full peek at what Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl costume will look like in 2025's Superman movie.

Starring David Corenswet and directed by James Gunn, Superman will kick off the new era of DC led by DC Studios CEOs Gunn and Peter Safran.

Filming for Superman finally wrapped up recently, but fans have not yet been treated to a first look at the film in terms of a teaser or trailer.

However, wrap gifts given to the cast and crew did show off the designs of some characters such as the Man of Steel himself, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor.

Hawkgirl's Full Costume Design

One of the wrap gifts that were given to Superman's cast and crew was a commemorative mug that included what will likely be the final designs of multiple characters in the film, including Guy Gardner, Metamorpho, and Jimmy Olsen.

Shared by @DCFilmNews on X (formerly Twitter), the cup features multiple characters from the upcoming film, but it specifically gives fans the first full look at Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl costume with wings.

X

Set photos that made their rounds online previously showcased what the costume looked like, but those photos did not include the wings.

It is also worth noting that Hawkgirl is carrying her iconic mace on the cup, further confirming that she will be using the weapon in the upcoming film.

X

From the picture of the cup, fans can also clearly see the classic golden helmet with wings that Hawkgirl notably wears.

However, it is worth noting how different Hawkgirl's design will be in the upcoming movie from her designs in the comics.

DC Comics

For example, in the most recent run of Hawkgirl comics, which were released in 2023, Hawkgirl sported her iconic green and yellow colors on a cropped top and full pants.

In contrast, according to the cup, it seems as though she will not have any green in her design for the film, and very little gold. It is also worth pointing out that her design in the film will be much more modest than the character's design in the recent comic run.

DC Comics

Another example from the comics comes from Geoff Johns' Hawkman run from 2002-2004. On the cover of issue 15 from that run, Hawkwoman (instead of Hawkgirl) has her gold-colored winged helmet on, but she is wearing a more military-inspired outfit that is all gray and includes kneepads and boots.

That design seems more similar to what is present on the cup, so Gunn and the rest of the crew could be drawing more inspiration from that version of the Hawkgirl/Hawkwoman character than the newer designs.

What Will Hawkgirl Look Like in Superman?

Based on the cup that was given as a wrap gift to Superman's cast and crew members, it seems as though Hawkgirl's official design will stay true to some of the classic comic designs while also implementing a bit of a modern touch.

As mentioned, she is clearly sporting her gold helmet, mace, and wings on the cup, but her actual outfit appears to be more modern clothing.

For example, it seems as though she is wearing some sort of bodysuit underneath a jacket that could be leather.

Fans can also clearly see that she seems to be wearing brown boots and brown gloves that match the color and material of the jacket.

Since the image of Hawkgirl on the cup more closely resembles concept art than it does an actual image from the film, fans will likely have to wait until an official teaser drops for Superman to get a good look at Hawkgirl.

However, the cup at least sets expectations for what her full character design will look like in the upcoming DC project.

Superman will premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025.