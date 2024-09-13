A first look at several major characters in James Gunn's Superman just made their way online by way of some merch received by the crew.

The upcoming DCU kick-off film, set to debut on July 11, 2025, finally finished its lengthy filming schedule in Atlanta, Georgia. And, with less than ten months until release, it even recently officially started its marketing push (read more about the first Superman advertisement here).

Still, official looks at the movie remain scarce. Outside of a logo reveal and a sneak peek at David Corenswet's Superman suit, fans are still eagerly awaiting proper first looks at many of the movie's biggest names.

Characters Teased on Superman Merch

Wrap gifts given to the cast and crew as a part of working on Superman seemed to offer some pretty good looks at what can be assumed to be the final appearance of various characters set to appear in the film.

The merch, spotted by X (formerly Twitter user @DCU_Updates features big names like David Corwenswet's Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, and Nicolas Hoult's Lex Luthor in a painterly hand-drawn style image.

While not official looks at the characters (as they would appear in a trailer or on a poster), these renderings, which appear on a ceramic mug, do seem to give a fairly good idea of what each of the main cast will look like in the final film.

Superman's human alter ego, Clark Kent (also played by Corenswet), can be seen with Clark sporting his signature glasses, grey suit, and hunched posture. Superman, on the other hand, is standing more upright, adorning his iconic red "S" symbol and blue super suit.

Brosnahan's Lois Lane looks to be sporting the business casual wardrobe typical of the character, with a pair of black slacks, a white blouse, and a black vest. Meanwhile, Hoult's Lex Luthor has his comic-accurate shaved head and grey suit.

Other pieces of merch handed out to the crew included a Big Belly Burger (a burger chain from within the DC comics universe) beer koozie, as well as a Dough Holes Donuts branded hat (a brand that has no precedence in DC lore).

What Will Superman's Characters Look Like?

As fans wait with bated breath to get a first official look at some of these Superman characters in action, this tiny tease will surely be pored over by the DC faithful.

If these pieces of merch, along with the several other teases and official looks fans have gotten, are any indication, James Gunn and co. are going all-in on comic accuracy with the look and feel of the Superman world and its characters.

The blues of the Man of Steel's suit look like they have been ripped right from the page, and the double-breasted get-up worn by Lex Luthor feels perfect for the businessman-turned-supervillain.

One can only hope that as more looks at this brand-new cinematic comic book start to make their way out, this authenticity and devotion to the source material remains.

Next, all fans need is official glances at these characters from Warner Bros. and the DC Studios team.

With filming done, the next step in Superman's journey to release will be showing off footage or official stills from the upcoming superhero epic.

While a full-on trailer could still be some time away, brief glimpses at the movie could come any day now, with only 10 months until its release.

Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 11, 2025.