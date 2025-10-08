Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 finale confirmed the tragic death of Selena Gomez's Alex Russo, but lead star and executive producer David Henrie shared a post that strongly teased that she may not be dead after all. The final episode of the Disney show’s sophomore run, "The Wizard at the End of the World," dropped a bombshell of a twist by confirming that Billie, the new wizard whom Alex brought to live with his brother Justin (Henrie), is actually Alex’s biological daughter. This meant that Billie is Justin and Giada’s niece and Roman and Milo’s cousin.

It was revealed that Alex used a memory-wiping spell to erase everyone’s memories of Billie to keep Lord Morsus (Alex’s grandfather) away from her. The finale also revealed that Billie is actually Morsus’ granddaughter because her real father is his son, Damian. While Alex and Billie’s mother-daughter reunion happened, it was short-lived after Alex‘s heroic actions of pushing Morsus through the rift to save her family.

While the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 finale seemed to confirm Alex’s death, Justin promised Billie that they’ll find her someday, and they shared a group hug. Before her sacrifice, Alex told Billie, "We’ll find each other again. I promise," hinting that her story is far from over.

In a post from X, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place star and executive producer David Henrie teased that Selena Gomez’s Alex Russo might not be dead after all, pointing out that she is "tougher than you think" while also hinting that "there's a lot more to come:"

"Just so you know, Alex Russo is tougher than you think - and there’s a lot more to come. You’re asking all the right questions. Stay tuned, #WizardsBeyond has got some magical surprises up our sleeves."

In a separate interview with TV Insider, Henrie used the word "cliffhanger" when referring to Season 2's wild ending, further suggesting that there is more story to tell and Alex's fate is not definitive:

"When you discover the easter egg, you’re going to know that there’s something bigger that needs to be answered in question. So, I hope to explore the easter egg. This season ends in probably the most cliffhanger season we’ve had in Wizards history. People are going to want answers to the questions that we ask."

Henrie's comments highly suggest that the story is far from over, and many would agree that killing off such a beloved Wizards Beyond character like Alex would be devastating for longtime fans even if her final act was heroic.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place serves as the sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place. The revival brings back seven original cast members from Wizards of Waverly Place, headlined by David Henrie as Justin Russo and Selena Gomez as Alex Russo. The new cast includes Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora, and Mimi Gianopulos. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 premiered on September 12, 2025.

Will Alex Return in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place's Potential Season 3?

At this stage, there is reason to believe that Alex Russo is far from dead, considering that fans didn't see her actual dead body on-screen.

Interestingly, the episode's final moments showed Milo and Roman (Justin's kids, who are not wizards in Season 1) talking about the different what-ifs involving Alex's whereabouts, pointing out that she may be stuck in another dimension or another planet.

This line of dialogue from Milo could be what the Easter egg David Henrie is referring to in his interview above, hinting that Alex is not dead and is only stuck in a different dimensional plane. If this is true, the Russos must act quickly and find a way to retrieve Alex before it's too late. The strong hint that she is stuck in another dimension also suggests that Lord Morsus is there with her, further proving her precarious situation.

Still, given Billie's importance and the revelation that she has a connection to Lord Morsus's dark magic, there is a strong chance that she will do whatever it takes to find her mom in a different dimension. Under Justin's guidance and his memory of Billie being back, anything is possible for a potential Season 3 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

