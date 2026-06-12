James Gunn's DC Reboot Unveils First Look at Its Next Major Villain

The first look at the DCU's upcoming 2026 TV villain was revealed, and he's a powerful cosmic antagonist who could appear again in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. DC Studios' small-screen universe has already introduced a mix of deep-cut and classic villains across animation and live-action, such as Ilana Rostovic in Creature Commandos and Red St. Wild, DC Studios' first-ever original character with superpowers, in Peacemaker Season 2. This roster of villains built a grounded yet expansive foundation for Gunn's DCU, but DC Studios' upcoming HBO Max release will take a massive leap by introducing one of the franchise's most iconic and philosophically rich antagonists.

The official trailer for DC Studios' Lanterns, which premieres on August 16, showed the first look at Sinestro. The iconic Green Lantern villain seems to be in a confined prison setting as he gets confronted by Hal Jordan. This shot emphasizes Sinestro's fall from grace, indicating that, at this point in the story, he was evicted from the Green Lantern Corps.

DC Studios

What's interesting about this version of Sinestro is that the villain seems to be a pre-Sinestro Corps era of the character, with flashbacks tying into Hal Jordan's backstory as his former protégé.

DC Studios

While he is not visible in the first shot, Danish actor Ulrich Thomsen was confirmed to play the sinister villain in Lanterns, and he is expected to bring his signature intensity to an authoritarian, fear-obsessed Sinestro.

DC

Based on Hal Jordan's war-torn suit, it seems that this confrontation between him and Sinestro happens in the modern day. Hal seems to be asking Sinestro for help with their murder-mystery case on Earth, suggesting the villain might have inside knowledge of what happened.

DC Studios

This isn't the first time that Sinestro appeared in live-action in DC Studios' Lanterns. Mark Strong portrayed Sinestro in the Ryan Reynolds-led Green Lantern movie in 2011.

DC Studios

Strong delivered a standout performance as Sinestro, showcasing the right balance between a charismatic mentor and a morally challenged villain. Many fans considered Strong's casting as Sinestro among the best parts of the 2011 DC movie, giving Thomsen big shoes to fill.

Warner Bros.

Ulrich Thomsen joins the star-studded cast of Lanterns, headlined by Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Nathan Fillion, Kelly Macdonald, and Garret Dillahunt.

Every Notable Villain DC Studios Introduced in TV Projects

Ilana Rostovic

DC Studios

James Gunn's Creature Commandos Season 1 introduced Ilana Rostovic as the hidden central villain who began as a seemingly protected royal princess of Pokolistan.

Task Force M was dispatched to defend her from assassination attempts by Circe and the Sons of Themyscira. However, a prophetic vision revealed her true nature: Ilana was a power-hungry dictator with ambitions of global conquest. This twist shifted the team's mission from protection to elimination, culminating in a brutal confrontation in which The Bride executed her.

Ilana's introduction in the DC reboot's first-ever project stood out for the character's unpredictability and brutality in killing an original Task Force M member, Nina Mazursky.

Clayface

DC Studios

Before his big screen debut in 2026's Clayface, Matt Hagan already made an appearance as a dangerous villain in Creature Commandos Season 1. In the animated series, Hagen appeared as a full-fledged Clayface, a shapeshifting monster capable of impersonating others.

Clayface impersonated Dr. Aisla MacPherson to manipulate Amanda Waller into believing that Circe is compromised. The DC villain went head-to-head with Rick Flag Sr., brutally injuring him, while also nearly beating Frankenstein.

Clayface's role in Creature Commandos demonstrated his dangerous, sinister nature, offering a preview of how Matt Hagen succumbed to the darkness after the events of his prequel movie.

Circe

DC Studios

Circe, a Wonder Woman villain, made her DCU animated debut in Creature Commandos Season 1 as one of the primary antagonists and Task Force M's initial target.

As a rogue Amazonian sorceress, Circe launched an assault on Pokolistan to eliminate Princess Ilana Rostovic, whom she viewed as a threat to her larger ambitions of world domination.

Circe was infamous for revealing a vision of a dystopian future in which Ilana conquered the world with metahuman allies. At the end of Creature Commandos, Circe was sent to Belle Reeve, and she was confirmed to be alive, setting up her return in future projects.

Rupert Thorne

DC Studios

Creature Commandos Season 1 also featured the debut of another Batman villain, Rupert Thorne, serving as the catalyst of the origin story of Doctor Phosphorus.

As a corrupt industrialist and crime boss from Gotham City, Thorne wanted to sell the technology to the country of Bialya, but Phosphorus gave him a falsified date, leading to his brutal revenge of killing his family.

While he only had a minor role in the DCU reboot, Thorne's actions had a lasting effect as they directly created one of the most monstrous members of Task Force M.

Captain Triumph

DC Studios

Captain Triumph (aka Christopher Smith's brother, Keith) had a significant presence in Peacemaker Season 2 as the titular hero's alternate-reality brother from Earth-X, a Nazi-victory twisted dimension.

Keith operated as Captain Triumph, a member of this Earth's Top Trio alongside an alternate Peacemaker and their father, Auggie Smith, aka Blue Dragon. While he initially appeared as a seemingly heroic big brother figure, he embraced a dark turn after Blue Dragon was killed by Vigilante.

James Gunn confirmed that Peacemaker Season 2 served as Captain Triumph's supervillain origin, setting up his return as a rival to Christopher in a potential Season 3 or other projects.

Red St. Wild

DC Studios

Peacemaker Season 2 featured Michael Rooker's return to DC following his brief stint in The Suicide Squad. Rooker appeared as an original character, Red St. Wild, who served as Eagly's rival in the DCU.

Red was hired by ARGUS with the sole purpose of eliminating Eagly. The villain had unusual tracking magic, hyper-precise senses, and elite marksmanship, making him a formidable foe against Eagly.

However, Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 5 revealed that Red St. Wild was brutally attacked by a flock of eagles, leaving his fate ambiguous.

Rick Flag Sr.

DC Studios

Following his debut in 2025's Superman, Peacemaker Season 2 brought back Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. and slowly turned him into a ruthless villain seeking revenge against the titular hero for the death of his son in The Suicide Squad.

As the Director of ARGUS, Flag made questionable decisions throughout the show's sophomore run, forming an unlikely alliance with Lex Luthor and securing advanced technology to discover the planet Salvation, which he deemed a remote prison for metahumans.

Rick Flag Sr. is set to make an appearance in 2027's Man of Tomorrow, potentially continuing the Salvation storyline that started in Peacemaker Season 2.