'Loki' Star Confirms Their Disney+ Return In 2026

A major Loki star found her next role on Disney+ as her MCU future remains unclear after Season 2. Disney+'s Loki brought an array of new characters to the MCU through the TVA, including one major Kang-related villain, Ravonna Renslayer, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw. As the MCU's big plans for Jonathan Majors' Kang have been erased, it's unclear what her future holds. In the meantime, Mbatha-Raw has lined up her next role on Disney+ in Doctor Who spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea, in which she will co-star.

The Loki star confirmed her casting in the Doctor Who spin-off when it was announced in July 2024, before production took place between July and December last year, sharing Variety's report on her Instagram story, captioned, "Epic news!"

Gugu Mbatha-Raw will play Salt in The War Between the Land and the Sea, one of the Sea Devils, a prehistoric underwater race who have awakened beneath the surface and kickstart a global conflict with UNIT and the world.

The War Between the Land and the Sea

Speaking with Screen Rant about her Whoniverse role, Mbatha-Raw hinted that the upcoming series features "a love story" and a "'two worlds' aspect." It seems this romance will be one between the Sea Devil star and Russell Tovey's Barclay, an office worker and everyman who is thrust into this global conflict.

Unfortunately, Disney+ is calling it quits with its Doctor Who deal after two seasons, five specials, and The War Between the Land and the Sea spin-off. Going forward, the Whoniverse will be exclusively developed by the BBC and Bad Wolf Productions, with its new global release destination still unclear.

The Direct spoke exclusively with series creator Russell T. Davies earlier this year, who hyped up the "magnificent" and "really beautiful" show. The British sci-fi veteran also explained that TWBTLAS will be more mature than Doctor Who, leaning into an older audience, but still not quite a fully adult show.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Russell Tovey will be joined in The War Between the Land and the Sea by Jemma Redgrave's Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Alexander Devrient's Colonel Ibrahim, and Ruth Madley's Shirley Ann Bingham from Doctor Who.

Is Ravonna Renslayer Done in the MCU After Kang's Abandonment?

Marvel Studios

Ravonna Renslayer was a fierce ally to He Who Remains, enacting his master plan in the TVA after helping him win the Multiversal War, but with no knowledge of their prior relationship. The Kang Variant altered her memory to think she was created by the Time-Keepers to protect the Sacred Timeline, ultimately forgetting she had acted as his general in the cosmic conflict.

Having recovered this memory, Renslayer set out to take over the TVA, only to be pruned by Hunter X-05 thanks to an enchanted Sylvie. She was last seen in Loki Season 2, facing Alioth in The Void, leaving her future uncertain.

Back when Jonathan Majors' Kang was planned to lead Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, fans were certain that Alioth and Renslayer would be key to his defeat. While the Void's purple-glowing shark could still play into Avengers: Doomsday and help defeat Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Renslayer may, unfortunately, be forgotten in the process, with viewers left believing she was killed by Alioth.