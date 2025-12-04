The 10 Big Disney+ Shows Releasing In 2026 (Marvel, Star Wars & More)

Disney+ will bring over half a dozen new TV shows to the small screen from Marvel, Star Wars, and more in 2026. Following a light year for Star Wars and a massive string of releases for the MCU in 2025, both Disney-owned studios are hard at work prepping content for fans in Disney+'s seventh year of operation.

10 Biggest Disney+ Series Debuting in 2026

Wonder Man

Marvel Television

Marvel Studios will kick off its string of 2026 releases with Wonder Man, created by Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest (who doubles as the showrunner). The show will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Sir Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery alongside Arian Moayed (Agent Cleary), Zlatko Burić (Von Kovak), Demetrius Grosse (Grim Reaper/Eric Williams), Ed Harris (Neal Saroyan), and Josh Gad (playing himself).

Set on Earth-616, Burić is a director who comes out of retirement to remake a classic movie called Wonder Man, in which both Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery desperately want to be cast. As seen in the first trailer, both join the movie, although plenty of mystery remains about how Williams eventually becomes a superhero and navigates that side of himself as he navigates Hollywood.

Wonder Man will have a full-season drop (eight episodes) on January 27, 2026.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Television

Continuing to revive Marvel's run of mature stories on Netflix, Daredevil: Born Again will get its second season of action early in 2026. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and they are joined by Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Jon Bernthal (Punisher), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Wilson Bethel (Bullseye), Margarita Levieva (Heather Glenn), and Matthew Lillard (Mr. Charles).

Season 2 is expected to partially adapt Marvel Comics' Shadowland storyline, which puts Daredevil in a new black costume and shows him taking over The Hand as other heroes lead a charge to stop him. This will come as Wilson Fisk enacts Martial Law over New York City, expanding his reign of terror in his mission to hunt down and take out vigilantes across the city.

Daredevil: Born Again will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 4, 2026.

Ahsoka Season 2

Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm will bring fan-favorite former Jedi Ahsoka Tano back into action in Ahsoka Season 2. Rosario Dawson portrays the titular heroine, and her supporting cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Rory McCann (Baylan Skoll), and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader).

While story details have not been confirmed as of writing, Ahsoka will seek to return to her home universe after she and Sabine Wren were stranded on Peridea. She will also have more interactions with Anakin Skywalker's Force ghost, expanding their relationship after their years of fighting together in the Clone Wars.

Ahsoka Season 2 is expected to debut in 2026, but it does not have a release timeframe yet.

X-Men ’97 Season 2

Marvel Animation

Marvel delivered one of its biggest hits ever in 2024 with X-Men '97, which will return for a second season next year. Bringing back most of its core voice actors from Season 1 (along with new additions like Neve Campbell's Polaris), next season will put the mutants into even more thrilling adventures for their continued revival from the original '90s show.

Season 2 will start with the X-Men split up across timelines, as Cyclops and Jean Grey were blasted to the late 40th century, and a group including Professor X and Magneto got sent to ancient Egypt (3000 BC). Facing off against terrifying new threats like Apocalypse, the team must find their way back to their own timeline while protecting the universe from all threats to humanity.

X-Men '97 Season 2 will debut on Disney+ in 2026, but it does not have a confirmed release date.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Animation

After becoming one of 2025's biggest surprise hits for Marvel, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will swing back into action for its second season in 2026. The animated series stars Hudson Thames as Peter Parker, and the cast also features Grace Song (Nico Minoru), Zeno Robinson (Harry Osborn), Colman Domingo (Norman Osborn), and Eugene Byrd (Lonnie Lincoln).

Season 2 will put Peter Parker into plenty of dramatic situations, including his father, Richard Parker, coming back into the fold after he was seen in jail at the end of Season 1. Doctor Octopus is teased to be the new season's main villain, although plenty of other antagonists will do their best to take out Thames' animated web-slinger as well.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 is expected to debut on Disney+ in Fall 2026.

VisionQuest

Marvel Television

Marvel will continue its stream of live-action releases in 2026 with VisionQuest, the final chapter in the trilogy that started with 2021's WandaVision. Paul Bettany will add to his 17-year run as the Vision next to James Spader (Ultron), Todd Stashwick (Paladin), Emily Hampshire (EDITH), James D'Arcy (JARVIS), T'Nia Miller (Jocasta), Faran Tahir (Raza), and Ruaridh Mollica (Tommy Maximoff).

Initially centered on Bettany's White Vision from WandaVision, this version of the hero will travel the world in search of his memories and identity after his experience with the original Vision in Wanda Maximoff's Hex. This will put him face-to-face with legacy villains like Ultron and new antagonists like Paladin and Jocasta, all while reconnecting with other classic MCU AI programs.

VisionQuest is expected to debut on Disney+ in late 2026.

Maul – Shadow Lord

Lucasfilm

Star Wars will continue the story that first started in The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch with Maul - Shadow Lord. The show will feature Sam Witwer in his return to the titular Dark Lord, who comes complete with the new set of legs he sported in The Clone Wars Season 7.

While story details are still being kept under wraps, this will be the first Star Wars project to feature a villain as its leading character behind Darth Maul. The show is expected to add new details to his story after he received significantly more screen time in The Clone Wars, possibly showing his rise through the criminal underworld.

While Maul - Shadow Lord does not have a specified release timeframe, it is expected to hit Disney+ in 2026.

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi

Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Visions will deliver a new addition to its cache of non-canon stories with Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi. This will be one of the rare Visions stories to get a second chapter, following up on a Season 1 episode that became one of the show's most popular entries.

The Ninth Jedi will add to the story laid out in the original Visions episode and the Season 3 entry, which focused on the same character, Cara, the daughter of a sabersmith tasked with delivering unique lightsabers to a Jedi meeting. Story details for this new series are unknown, but the show is expected to explore her efforts to rebuild the Jedi Order in the ongoing conflict with the evil Sith.

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi will debut on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair

Disney

Disney will add a new chapter to Malcolm in the Middle, one of the biggest sitcoms of the 2000s, to Disney+ next year. Bringing back original series star Frankie Muniz, he will reunite with most of his castmates (including Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek) to add to his character's story as an adult.

Using the subtitle Life's Still Unfair, Malcolm will reunite with his parents as they celebrate their 40th anniversary, and he will re-enter the role of a parent with a daughter.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair is expected to hit Disney+ in Spring 2026.

The War Between the Land and the Sea

Disney

BBC One and Disney+ will team up for a British sci-fi show called The War Between the Land and the Sea, a new addition to the broader Doctor Who franchise. Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw will play a leading role in the series alongside Russell Tovey, Jemma Redgrave, and Alexander Devrient.

Consisting of five episodes, the UNIT military organization will be tasked with taking action against the Sea Devils, an ancient species that reveals itself to humanity.

After premiering on BBC One on December 7, 2025, The War Between the Land and the Sea will make its way to Disney+ in 2026.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 4 (Honorable Mention)

Disney

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is a revival of the original The Proud Family series, which ran on Disney+ from 2001 to 2005. Kyla Pratt returns to voice Penny Proud, and the show also stars Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Cedric the Entertainer (Bobby Proud), and Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez).

The show moves into its fourth season (one of numerous Disney+ exclusives with multiple seasons), showing Penny and her family in the 2020s. Dealing with modern-day challenges and social issues, Disney puts the Proud Family into all-new stories that were not explored in their original series.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 4 will debut on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

The Doomies (Honorable Mention)

Disney

Disney+ is deep into development on The Doomies, an animated horror-comedy series about two best friends who accidentally open a portal to a world filled with monsters. The cast includes Max Mittelman (Bobby), Madison Calderon (Romy), Noel Gibson (Kim), Jon Bailey (Doug), and Zehra Fazal (Jenny).

The 26-episode first season of The Doomies is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

Hey AJ! (Honorable Mention)

Disney

Hey AJ! is a new Disney Junior show based on the Hey, A.J. books written by former NFL player Martellus Bennett. Bennett will star in the series, which highlights a seven-year-old girl named A.J. who uses her imagination to make any situation she can think of more fun.

Hey AJ! is due to hit Disney+ and Disney Junior sometime in 2026.

Dragon Striker (Honorable Mention)

Disney

Revealed at Annecy 2025, Disney unveiled plans for a new anime-inspired series titled Dragon Striker. Set in the fictional world of Asteria, the show focuses on a high-stakes magical sport called Gorotama and follows Key, a 12-year-old farm boy with dreams of playing the sport at an elite school. While he believes he does not have any magical abilities, his life changes when he learns about his family history, as his late mother is a legendary champion known as the Dragon Striker.

Dragon Striker will debut on Disney+ and Disney Channel sometime in 2026.