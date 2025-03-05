Disney+ Confirms 18 Marvel & Star Wars TV Show Episodes Releasing In March 2025

Over a dozen new episodes of Marvel and Star Wars content will dominate the Disney+ airwaves in March 2025.

Disney is hoping for a major comeback year from Marvel and Star Wars in 2025 after 2024 was fairly light for both brands. Marvel kicked things off with the release of Captain America: Brave New World in February while Star Wars finished the first season of Skeleton Crew in January, kicking things off on a high note.

Both franchises still have plenty more material being prepped for release in the near future as viewers prep for some exciting action in the next few weeks and months. But while major projects like Andor Season 2 will not debut until a little later in the year, the immediate future still has plenty to celebrate.

18 Marvel & Star Wars Episodes on Disney+ in March 2025

Ahead are the two major releases from Marvel Studios and Star Wars that will take the spotlight on Disney+ on the streamer's March 2025 release schedule:

Daredevil: Born Again

Seven years after the end of Daredevil's run on Netflix, Daredevil: Born Again will bring Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk back into the MCU spotlight. This time, there is no question about the story's place in MCU canon as the Man Without Fear and company are revisited on Disney+.

Born Again will revisit Matt as a lawyer and superhero as he faces the Kingpin's rise to power as the Mayor of New York City. With a nine-episode slate filled with action and drama, anticipation is through the roof to see Marvel Studios' first attempt at a Daredevil solo series.

Daredevil: Born Again is set for a two-episode premiere on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 4. The next two Tuesdays (March 11 and March 18) will each come with one new episode before March 25 gives fans a chance to watch both Episode 5 and Episode 6.

Young Jedi Adventures

Season 2 of Young Jedi Adventures, one of Star Wars biggest younger-audience programs, will be back for another run in March 2025. Known as Star Wars' first TV series set in the High Republic era, the series highlights Master Yoda teaching the ways of the Jedi to a new group of younglings in their development.

After Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 first began its run in August 2024, the last 12 episodes will make their way to Disney+ on Wednesday, March 19 at 3 a.m. ET.