Malcolm in the Middle Reboot Cast: Every Actor Confirmed to Return

Disney+ will bring back one of the 21st century's most popular sitcoms with a Malcolm in the Middle reboot.

From 2000 to 2006, Malcolm in the Middle told the story of a boy genius who was placed in a class for gifted students. He goes through his studies while dealing with the antics of a wildly dysfunctional family, including his parents and three siblings, before gaining a fourth sibling in later seasons.

The sitcom is highly famous for its presentation, with Malcolm regularly breaking the fourth wall to clue the audience in on what was happening in his head. Marvel Studios even used Malcolm in the Middle as inspiration for one of the sitcom-centric episodes of 2021's WandaVision.

Cast Members Returning In Malcolm in the Middle Reboot

Disney is set to release a Malcolm in the Middle reboot, which picks up long after the original series ended in 2006. The series will be released on Disney+.

The announcement confirmed three actors returning to their roles in the Disney+ reboot, listed below:

Frankie Muniz - Malcolm

To no one's surprise, the Malcolm in the Middle reboot announcement confirmed a return for original series star Frankie Muniz as the titular Malcolm. Known for his 165 IQ and photographic memory, Malcolm is first seen trying to fit in with classmates and family while figuring out how to use his gifts for the better.

The reboot will bring Muniz back as an adult as he is asked to reunite with his parents for their 40th wedding anniversary party. He is also teased to be a father to a daughter, although it is unclear what his family situation will look like.

Muniz was known as one of the 21st century's biggest child stars thanks to roles in movies like Big Fat Liar, Agent Cody Banks, and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

Bryan Cranston - Hal

Returning alongside Muniz is Malcolm's father, portrayed by industry legend Bryan Cranston. This series helped thrust Cranston into the worldwide spotlight with his role as Hal, a loving but largely inept father who often comes off as immature and dependent on his wife.

While details on his role in the reboot are unknown, viewers will see him celebrating his 40th anniversary as he reunites with his son. The series will also show him as a grandfather for the first time, adding a new dynamic to his character.

After Malcolm in the Middle, Cranston became a household name with his role as Walter White in Breaking Bad. Other major credits include Argo, Trumbo, and Your Honor (see more on that show's twist ending).

Jane Kaczmarek - Lois

Completing the core trio of actors returning for this reboot is Jane Kaczmarek, who takes on the role of Malcolm's mother, Lois. Lois is known for her stubbornness and intelligence, and she spends most of the series handling the wild antics and shenanigans induced by her husband and their children.

Viewers will see Lois step back into her role as both a mother and grandmother in the reboot as she and Hal celebrate their anniversary while seeing Malcolm and his daughter at their party.

Kaczmarek is also known for her roles in Pleasantville, CHIPS, and Uncommon Valor.

There is no confirmed release timeframe for the Disney+ Malcolm in the Middle reboot.