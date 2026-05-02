Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow Photos Confirm Key Arrowverse Connection In Sequel

James Gunn's Superman 2 (Man of Tomorrow) will utilize a DC location that played a big role in The CW's Arrowverse. While the new DCU and the Arrowverse surely have their differences, they are both heavily influenced by various moments from the world of DC Comics. Moving forward, it is no surprise that a few key plot points will be seen in both on-screen franchises before long.

Instagram user @superhouseofel shared the first look at the set for Van Kull Penitentiary in 2027's Man of Tomorrow, directed and written by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. This prison has only made a few appearances in DC Comics after it was first used in Power Company: Bork #1 in March 2002. It serves as a Metahuman prison just outside of Metropolis in the comics

While this locale does not play a major role in DC Comics, it was used in an episode of Melissa Benoist's Supergirl TV show, which was set within The CW's Arrowverse. The prison appears twice in this series (Season 1 and Season 6), with its bigger appearance coming in the Season 6 episode.

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Here, Melissa Benoist's Supergirl and Azie Tesfai's Kelly Olsen investigate corruption at the Van Kull Prison, which houses numerous alien convicts. Here, Bruno Mannheim and Intergang use these convicts to steal materials to create dirty bombs while collaborating with Warden Wyatt Kote.

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Intergang then prepped to move the convicts before Supergirl and Carl Lumbley's J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter arrived on scene and took them down. While rescuing the convicts, they also arrested the prison's warden and those involved in the bomb plot.

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For Man of Tomorrow, Van Kull appears set to play a much bigger role within the DC Universe than it does in the comics. While Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor was imprisoned in Belle Reve at the end of Superman, this new prison may offer a look at new criminals in the DCU, who may not be as human as Lex. This could be a way to introduce dangerous alien or metahuman criminals to the fray, although their place in the story is yet to be revealed.

Man of Tomorrow will be the fourth new movie released in the DCU under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Starring David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, and Lars Eidinger, the film will pit Superman and Lex Luthor together as unlikely allies against a much larger threat when Brainiac threatens the Earth's safety. Man of Tomorrow will debut in theaters on July 9, 2026.

How Van Kull May Be Used in the DCU

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Thus far in the DCU, Belle Reve has been the main prison used for violent and dangerous criminals. The main cast of 2021's The Suicide Squad all spent time in this facility, and Lex Luthor was notably sent there at the end of Superman before his scene with Rick Flag in Peacemaker Season 2.

While some non-human characters have spent time at Belle Reve, Van Kull may be used to house villains that need more than what even a typical supermax prison can offer in terms of security and protection. As of writing, the only major villain confirmed for Man of Tomorrow is Brainiac, but he could certainly look to a place like Van Kull for allies in his battle against Superman and Lex Luthor.

Van Kull will also house Lex Luthor himself for part of Man of Tomorrow, after a set photo showed a badge with his name and prisoner number on it. Although plenty of details are still left to be revealed, expect this movie to be just the first of many times Van Kull pops up in the greater universe, as new heroes and villains begin to show up and play a role alongiside this facility and its inmates.