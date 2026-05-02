Marvel Studios Reveals First Look at Its 4th Cyclops Costume

Marvel Studios revealed a brand-new look for one of mutantkind's most iconic leaders, displaying the fourth costume iteration for Scott Summers, aka Cyclops. The reveal comes ahead of James Marsden's return to the role in Avengers: Doomsday, his first time suiting up as the ruby-visored X-Man in over a decade. Cyclops has also been enjoying a massive resurgence in the spotlight, with his leadership taking center stage in X-Men '97 Season 1 and Season 2 coming soon.

A new collectible is giving fans their first physical look at one of Cyclops' new alternate costumes from the animated series, as the Funko Pop! Target Exclusive Marvel Animation X-Men '97 Cyclops (Wasteland) Bobblehead #1596 is now available for pre-order.

Funko

The figure draws its design from the Wasteland suit Scott Summers will sport in X-Men '97 Season 2, which fans have been quick to note bears a strong resemblance to his classic X-Factor costume from the comics.

This new look at the collectible highlights the large white X across his chest, including white stripes going down each pant leg. This style was teased back in October of 2025 during the first trailer's debut at New York Comic-Con.

Funko

Similarly, Jean Grey's X-Men '97 Season 2 costume has also been revealed through her own Funko Pop! figure. Her Wasteland look is a sharp departure from the classic blue and yellow of Season 1, trading it in for a fitted red bodysuit layered with a dark brown tactical jacket, a yellow X emblem on the chest.

The timing feels especially fitting, as X-Men '97 Season 2 is ramping up anticipation with Season 1's cliffhanger, leaving Cyclops and Jean Grey stranded in 3960 AD, setting the stage for a battle against Apocalypse alongside the Clan Askani.

Marvel Animation

Already previously revealed, this costume confirmation shows more details of Scott's more grounded, Cowboy look. He's in a bot boot, fingerless gloves, a brown jacket, a red scarf, and what looks like metal shoulder pads.

Marvel Animation

Much of this new suit looks like an overlay of his more traditional X-Men leader suit from Season 1, including his yellow ruby visor is still very much present.

X-Men '97 Season 2 is supposed to release this summer on Disney+, bringing back a variety of new characters from Marvel Comics and the original X-Men animated series.

Other Marvel Studios Cyclops Costumes

Marvel Animation

Of course, the Wasteland suit is far from the only costume Cyclops has sported throughout X-Men '97.

The version of Scott Summers most fans know best is the upgraded iconic look from Season 1, a bright royal blue bodysuit with bold yellow accents, harness straps running over the shoulders and chest that connect down to a large utility belt bearing the signature X-logo buckle, rounded out by yellow gloves, boots, and trunks.

This is the type of look that leads to meta jokes like, "What did you expect? Black leather?"

Marvel Animation

It is a modernized take on his classic animated design, and one that communicates exactly who Cyclops is the moment he debuted on Disney+: the field general.

Marvel Animation

But Season 1 also gave fans a look at a more stripped-back design that harkens back to his earliest comic book origins.

This version trades the harness straps for a full blue head covering, swaps the yellow belt for a red one, and keeps the yellow boots and trunks while removing much of the tactical hardware.

Marvel Animation

It is a cleaner, more retro style, one that feels directly inspired by his 1960s debut look, and seeing it animated in the X-Men '97 was another nod to the origin of the Marvel mutants.

Marvel Animation

While this doesn't count as its own costume, getting a damaged version of the classic suit was also part of Season 1, seeing some of Scott's red hair pop out of the headware.

Marvel Animation

Together with the newly revealed Season 2 Wasteland suit, these distinct looks illustrate just how much range Marvel Animation has brought to Cyclops' outfits so far on Disney+.

Marvel Animation

It's easy to see the evolution from Season 1 to Season 2, but it's hard to argue Cylops has ever looked cooler than when he says, "To me, my X-Men."

Marvel Animation

As for the live-action return of Scott Summers, James Marsden's Cyclops costume in Avengers: Doomsday takes clear and deliberate inspiration from the upgraded tactical suit from X-Men '97.

Marvel Studios

Marsden is seen wearing a blue suit accented by the signature yellow belt buckle and bold yellow harness lines running across the chest, an almost direct recreation of the animated design, showing a 180-degree reversal from the all-black leather of the early 2000s Fox era.

Marvel Studios

The main difference from the animation is the absence of trunks, but the overall silhouette and color palette are unarguably inspired by '97.

Marvel Studios is clearly trying to become more in line with the comic book when it comes to the X-Men, something to keep an eye out for when the eventual costumes for the 2028 reboot are unveiled.