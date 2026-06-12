Star Wars Officially Delays Its Next Major Video Game

The next major Star Wars game release has officially been delayed, causing the franchise's next new title to arrive a bit later than fans were expecting. Lucasfilm Games and its partners have a packed slate lined up for 2026, covering board game adaptations, arcade-style racing, and turn-based tactics. After a quieter stretch on the gaming front, the galaxy far, far away is heading into one of its busiest video game runs in years, starting at the end of the month.

That game is Monopoly Star Wars: Heroes vs. Villains, the upcoming Ubisoft and Hasbro collaboration that reworks the classic board game into a team-based digital experience. The game will now release on June 30, an almost three-week delay from its original launch date of June 11. The title will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, GeForce NOW, and PC through the Ubisoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Ubisoft

In Monopoly Star Wars: Heroes vs. Villains, players can assemble teams in 2v2 and 3v3 modes, pulling from a 28-character roster that includes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, legendary Star Wars villains like Darth Vader and Darth Maul, among others. Each character brings unique abilities that will enhance the gaming experience and influence the strategy players use. The game's custom Monopoly board features locations pulled from the Star Wars saga, along with reimagined special tiles, dice challenges, and new GO events designed to make matches unique.

Ubisoft and Hasbro shared a full reveal trailer for the game on April 29, giving fans a closer look at the new mechanics, which include cinematic moments tied to fan-favorite Star Wars scenes and gameplay that rewards smart hero combinations. Pre-orders are already open across all listed platforms, and with the release inside the three-week mark, Monopoly Star Wars: Heroes vs. Villains will be the first new standalone Star Wars game on store shelves and digital storefronts in 2026.

Every Other Confirmed Star Wars Game Release in 2026

Star Wars in Fortnite

Epic Games

The first major Star Wars gaming push of 2026 already came and went earlier this month. On May 1, Epic Games, Disney, and Lucasfilm kicked off a monthlong Star Wars takeover in Fortnite that introduced three new Star Wars games made with the official Star Wars toolkit. The games include Galactic Siege, which offers 10v10 PvP class-based battles in iconic Star Wars planets.

Alongside that is Escape Vader, a four-player co-op survival game in which players try to evade Darth Vader. The Sith Lord haunts players at every turn as they try to evade his menacing presence. Then there's Droid Tycoon, which lets players construct and customize droids using Star Wars blueprints. The Star Wars-Fortnite crossover featured multiple exciting characters, including one that sparked controversy.

Alongside those three headline titles, Epic opened the floodgates on community-built Star Wars experiences made with the same official toolkit, with hundreds of islands going live across the month. Players can race tauntauns through icy tracks, run a bustling cantina on Tatooine, or pilot a starfighter through space combat, all inside Fortnite.

Star Wars: Zero Company

Bit Reactor

Closing out the 2026 lineup is Star Wars: Zero Company, a single-player turn-based tactics game from Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment, published by EA and Lucasfilm Games.

Zero Company puts players in the role of Hawks, a former Republic officer leading an elite squad of mercenaries and operatives through covert missions towards the end of the Clone Wars. The game takes clear inspiration from Firaxis Games' modern XCOM series, with turn-based combat from a third-person perspective, deep character customization, optional permadeath, and the occasional Jedi recruit, including the Tognath Padawan Tel-Rea Vokoss.

The most recent footage from Summer Game Fest showed this off, in addition to the confirmation that Anakin Skywalker himself would be making an appearance.

The next major Star Wars gaming release on this year's calendar, Zero Company is set to release later this summer on August 27, 2026, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Fuse Games

Next up on the standalone game side is Star Wars: Galactic Racer, an arcade racing adventure from Fuse Games and Secret Mode, published in partnership with Lucasfilm Games. The title arrives on October 6 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Galactic Racer is set in the New Republic era and follows a mysterious pilot named Shade through an unsanctioned racing circuit known as the Galactic League, operating in the lawless Outer Rim. Players will recognize familiar planets from the films, including Jakku, Tatooine, Ando Prime, and Lantaana, alongside new locations like Sentinel One.

The game features a single-player story campaign, as detailed in the title's recent Summer Game Fest trailer, which sees the player going pod-to-pod with the likes of newcomer villain Kestar Bool and familiar faces like the narcissistic Sebulba. Also included are an Arcade mode with time trials, and an online multiplayer mode that supports up to 12 players in a race.

Fuse Games, founded in 2023 by former Criterion Games developers who previously worked on the Burnout and Need for Speed franchises, started work on Galactic Racer at the studio's launch. Pre-orders are already open across all platforms, and with the release roughly four months out, the game looks on pace to meet its October target.

With Monopoly Star Wars: Heroes vs. Villains arriving on June 30, Galactic Racer in October, and Zero Company expected by year's end, alongside Fortnite's monthlong Star Wars rollout, the next several months will give Star Wars fans plenty of new ground to cover on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC.