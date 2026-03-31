Star Wars Announces Its 3rd Video Game Releasing In 2026

Star Wars has officially unveiled yet another major gaming project on the horizon, continuing Lucasfilm’s aggressive push into the video game space. A recent teaser has confirmed Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains as the latest title joining the franchise’s growing lineup, with a full reveal set for later this spring.

The brief announcement video teases the game’s title and its association with the classic board game. The full reveal is scheduled for April 29 as part of Star Wars’ annual May the 4th celebrations, with the game itself launching on June 11 across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 1 and 2, PC, and GeForce NOW.

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Developed by Behaviour Interactive, Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains reimagines the classic board game with a fully customized galactic board featuring iconic locations and cinematic twists inspired by the saga. Players can choose from a wide roster of heroes and villains, including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and even the star of the upcoming animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, Darth Maul, each equipped with unique abilities that influence strategy and can shift momentum at any moment.

The game also introduces competitive 2v2 and 3v3 modes, playable both online and via couch co-op, transforming traditional Monopoly into a faster-paced, team-driven experience.

Every Major Star Wars Game Currently in Development

Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains is one of many Star Wars gaming projects currently in development. With several games releasing in 2026, Lucasfilm Games has built one of the most stacked slates in franchise history, spanning multiple genres, studios, and timelines.

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Set to release in 2026, Star Wars Zero Company is a turn-based, narrative-driven strategy game that places players in command of an elite squad during the Clone Wars. Star Wars fans will play as Hawks, an ex-Republic officer who hires and leads a ragtag group of specialists from across the galaxy called Zero Company. These professionals must learn to work together as they take on missions across the galaxy, and every decision players make as Hawks could mean the difference between life and death.

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Star Wars: Galactic Racer, also slated for a 2026 release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows, is a high-stakes racing title set in the chaotic aftermath of the Empire’s fall, focusing on the underground competition thriving across new and iconic planets in the Outer Rim. The game follows Shade, a lone pilot chasing glory and revenge within an unsanctioned circuit fueled by syndicates, risk, and reputation while facing off against a ruthless rival.

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First announced in 2021, the long-awaited remake of Knights of the Old Republic remains in development despite a reportedly troubled development cycle. The graphically updated remake of the original 2003 game, set 4,000 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga, allows players to align with either the light or dark side of the Force through their actions and speech.

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Announced at The Game Awards in December 2025, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is a new RPG that shares DNA and some developers with the Knights of the Old Republic series. Despite its connections with the beloved series, Fate of the Old Republic’s developers are billing it as a spiritual successor to Knights of the Old Republic rather than a true sequel. Casey Hudson, the CEO and Director of Arcanaut Studios, says their goal is "honoring that legacy," calling the upcoming project "a deep, cinematic, choice-driven role-playing game."

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Also announced in 2021 with little news since, Star Wars: Eclipse is an intricate, interwoven story-driven game set in the High Republic era. Developed by Quantic Dream, Eclipse promises branching narratives, cinematic storytelling, a diverse cast of characters, and choices that will shape everything from character relationships to locations visited. The player's choices will even impact the fate of other characters. Ambitious in its scope, Star Wars: Eclipse could redefine Star Wars gaming if it ever sees the light of day.

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Following the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it should come as no surprise that a third installment in the series is in development. The third chapter of the acclaimed series will reportedly pick up where 2023’s Jedi: Survivor left off, following Jedi Cal Kestis as he struggles with the Dark Side of the Force. While little has been confirmed about the game’s story, recent rumors, which should be taken with a grain of salt, suggest a formal announcement during the annual May the 4th event.

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According to an unverified rumor shared by DualShock, an untitled Star Wars game announced by former Uncharted writer Amy Hennig in 2022 is reportedly a revival of the industry veteran’s Project Ragtag, a third-person shooter cancelled by Electronic Arts in 2017. Supposedly a brand-new story set during the original trilogy era, the game is said to be a story-driven, single-player action-adventure experience. Not much else is known about the game, but given Hennig’s success in crafting Nathan Drake’s first three adventures, expectations for the Rebel Alliance-era game are naturally high.

The Diverse Future of Star Wars Video Games

What makes Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains particularly interesting is how it contrasts with the rest of the lineup, including its fellow 2026 releases Star Wars Zero Company and Star Wars: Galactic Racer. While many upcoming titles lean into cinematic storytelling or large-scale RPG mechanics, Heroes vs. Villains takes a different approach, using the 91-year-old Monopoly brand as an entry point.

Lucasfilm Games is clearly aiming to cover every segment of the gaming audience—from hardcore RPG players to casual party gamers. Titles like Eclipse and Jedi 3 cater to narrative-driven fans, while Galactic Racer and Heroes vs. Villains open the door for more pick-up-and-play experiences.

In that context, Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains fills a unique gap. It taps into the universal familiarity of Monopoly while layering in one of the most recognizable rivalries in pop culture history: the battle between the Light and Dark Sides of the Force.