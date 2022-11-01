First Look at Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake’s New Character Designs

Two prominent characters from Star Wars' upcoming Knights of the Old Republic remake have recently been revealed.

Originally released in 2003, Knights of the Old Republic is one of the most acclaimed Star Wars video games of all time. In September 2021, Sony revealed that a remake of the game was currently in the works and would be developed by Aspyr exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

However, the game was delayed indefinitely in July when Aspyr parted ways with the game's art director and design director. More recently, some encouraging news surfaced that led fans to believe that Knights of the Old Republic may be back on track sooner rather than later.

Due to a recent showcase from Hasbro, it now seems as though the rumors could be true.

Bastila Shan & Darth Malak Action Figures Revealed

During MCM Comic-Con London and a Hasbro Pulse Star Wars Fanstream via YouTube, action figures for Bastila Shan and Darth Malak were revealed. They will be released on August 1, 2023, and the figures are a part of The Black Series line at Hasbro, meaning they will be 6 inches tall and have multiple points of articulation.

Bastila Shan and Darth Malak were both important characters in 2003's Knights of the Old Republic video game, and a Darth Revan Black Series figure from that game was already released in the past. However, starwars.com officially confirmed that the designs for the two figures actually come from the PlayStation 5 exclusive remake that will be released in the future.

Hasbro

The character designs look extremely similar to the 2003 game. Bastila Shan will be in her red and gold outfit and sporting her gold double-bladed lightsaber.

Hasbro

This will be the first gold lightsaber in The Black Series line of figures. The blades, like most Black Series figures, are removable, so collectors can display her in action or with just the lightsaber hilt.

Hasbro

Darth Malak comes with his red armor and a cape, and he will be wielding a red lightsaber with a removable blade.

Hasbro

The Sith Lord will also have his cybernetic replacement over the lower part of his face, which can also be removed to reveal his mangled jaw that was the result of a lightsaber strike from Darth Revan.

Hasbro

According to the revealed looks at the upcoming figures, Bastila's design will be almost identical to the original from 2003. The only notable difference is her lightsaber hilt, which appears to be longer and more detailed in the remake.

Darth Malak

Malak appears to have more changes than Bastila. According to the Hasbro design, his armor will be bulkier than in the original game, giving him a larger and more menacing frame as a Sith Lord. The design of his cybernetic mask also looks slightly different, with it protruding farther out from his face than the original.

Star Wars Figures Correlating With Video Game Release?

Even though the game was delayed indefinitely, it is obvious that Star Wars is confident that Knights of the Old Republic will be coming out at some point. The figures are set to hit shelves in August 2023, which has no correlation with the time period of the game's release, but the fact that they are even being released says enough.

It was previously stated in May that official news concerning the game's development would be revealed to the public. This is definitely not what was being referred to, but it is at least a small tidbit of information telling fans that the game is still high in priority from Star Wars' point of view.

There are other characters from 2003's Knights of the Old Republic that will almost definitely be present in the remake as well, such as the Wookie named Zaalbar and Carth Onasi, a pilot the player meets in the Endar Spire.

As more news surfaces about the remake's production and the closer the actual release date gets, Hasbro may even reveal Black Series figures for those characters with updated designs of how they will look in the upcoming game.