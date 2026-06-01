Disclosure Day will introduce a brand-new alien-driven conspiracy as the world unpacks the truth about extraterrestrials. Directed by Steven Spielberg, Universal Pictures' upcoming sci-fi movie follows a whistleblower racing against time to reveal the truth about aliens to the world while facing opposition from corrupt forces within the government.

Marketing for Disclosure Day has been deliberately mysterious, highlighting strange phenomena occurring worldwide and a lingering twist tied to animals. The movie is positioned as a big-screen spectacle and Spielberg's return to form, building huge anticipation ahead of its release. Disclosure Day is set to premiere in theaters on June 12. The film stars Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Josh O'Connor, and Colman Domingo.

Emily Blunt & Josh O'Connor Might Be Psychic

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The official teasers and trailers for Disclosure Day emphasized the importance of Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor's characters in the film's alien-centric plot, and both might be psychic.

In the film, Blunt plays Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City TV meteorologist who gains extraordinary abilities and a psychic connection to O'Connor's whistleblower character, Daniel Kellner.

Speaking with AP News in April 2026, O'Connor confirmed that Daniel has "some special powers" while also talking about his character's bond with Blunt's Margaret:

"Daniel’s got some special powers. I’m resistant to saying that because I think it sort of overplays him in some ways. He and Emily’s character have this special bond between them and they’re not even aware of it. And the film really is pulling these two characters together. That’s sort of like the drive for these two, even if they’re unaware of it for half the movie."

O'Connor also described Daniel as "sort of an unglamorous hero:"

"Daniel has never really computed it, and that’s sort of bubbling away underneath Daniel’s character. But he’s sort of an unglamorous hero. He’s your everyday guy, and he’s found himself in this situation, and he has to adapt, and he is able to adapt, but, you know, he’s not a natural Tom Cruise."

Meanwhile, in an official Disclosure Day featurette, Emily Blunt confirmed that Margaret is "suddenly imbued with these abilities" before a clip shows her character warning Daniel to get out of danger, proving her newfound foresight:

"Margaret is suddenly imbued with these abilities she's never had before. Her and Daniel, they are the beholders of this world-changing secret."

At the emotional core of Disclosure Day's intriguing plot is the unexpected, deep bond between Margaret and Daniel that draws them together. Anchored by a secret tied to their childhood, the pair are immediately thrust into the chaos as the key figures driving the disclosure of the truth to humankind.

The bond between them might also be tied to the aliens themselves, especially after Daniel says in the 0:02 mark of the final trailer that he "can see them." This indicates that the aliens are using the pair as their conduit to send a message to humans and Earth.

Margaret and Daniel are also apparently hunted down by the government (led by Colin Firth's Noah Scanlon), desperate to silence them and prevent panic among the general public.

Countries Are Ready To Attack

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The trailers for Disclosure Day also show news montages of worldwide panic. Interestingly, at the 1:23 mark of the final trailer, a headline reading "Kim Declares N. Korea 'Prepared to Defend Itself'" appears, indicating the escalating stakes triggered by the alien revelation.

This reveal would explain why Colin Firth's character and his organization, Wardex, are bent on preventing Margaret and Daniel from revealing the "truth" to the world. Wardex isn't just hiding information for power; instead, full disclosure of an existential threat derails human stability.

With countries ready to attack, they may be either arming themselves to prevent a full-scale invasion or preparing to attack each other to gain superiority amid humanity's potential downfall.

Religion Is a Key Theme in Disclosure Day

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Disclosure Day screenwriter David Koepp said in an interview with MovieMaker in May 2026 that "religion is an important part" of the movie, noting that his agnostic background ties to his favorite alien theory, "Other intelligent life forms exist:"

'My personal belief is the same as my personal belief in God, which is why I think religion is an important part of 'Disclosure Day.' I was raised Catholic. I know people who are fervent atheists, and I know people who are fervent believers. And I’ve always felt like the only reasonable position is agnostic; is only to admit: 'Possibly. I don’t know.' And that ties into what is my favorite theory [about aliens], which is, yes, other intelligent life forms exist. Yes, they’ve been here. They may even be here now. We can’t perceive them."

Koepp continued, saying that this agnostic lens makes the film more than a simple disclosure story; it reinforces themes of faith, doubt, and humanity's willingness to accept that aliens exist:

"I think that the visual spectrum is a very narrow thing, and we know that so much exists outside it, right? The things we can hear. The audio spectrum is narrow. Tons of sounds exist outside it. Those are just our biological senses, right? But all the things we’ve invented to sense things, all our modern technology, why don’t we believe that also has a narrow spectrum and that things may exist outside of it? Why should we trust our devices more than we trust the possibility that things exist we can’t perceive? That’s kind of my favorite theory, because it is an agnostic theory, 'Maybe. I don’t know.'”

A shot of nuns praying and looking surprised in the trailer for Disclosure Day also suggests the film will explore how religious institutions grapple with the extraordinary, likely offering moral counterpoints about what or who exists beyond the vast expanse or a different perspective through spiritual guidance amid the panic.

Disclosure Day's Alien Revealed

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The money shot at the end of Disclosure Day's final trailer is the reveal of the alien's design, which seems to resemble the classic "little gray man" type of alien seen in other media.

What made this reveal intriguing is that the shot initially showed a deer that morphed into the alien, suggesting that these otherworldly creatures can shapeshift.

This is a terrifying truth because it deliberately sends a message that aliens are already hiding among us as animals or even other humans. Instead of an invasion, this reveal confirms that they've been here on Earth, hidden in plain sight.