Star Wars Omits 7 Major Villains From Official 'Greatest of All Time' List

Ubisoft recently announced that a brand new Star Wars Monopoly video game will be released soon, but the developers left out a few important characters from the game’s roster of villains. Since there have been so many Star Wars projects since the franchise began in 1977, dozens of villains have been featured on-screen, in books, and in video games. Some have made a greater impact than others, and a few deserved to be included in the new Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains.

For reference, the upcoming game (which will be released on the PlayStation 5, the Nintendo Switch, and the Nintendo Switch 2) will feature 28 playable characters, with an even 14 heroes and 14 villains.

Essentially, the game is making its own all-time list of Star Wars heroes and villains, and is saying that the 14 biggest and greatest villains in the franchise are the names included. For example, obvious choices like Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine are there, but there are also some more obscure characters like Aurra Sing, who could be replaced with a more notable villain.

Here is the full list of antagonists that will be featured in the Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains game:

Darth Vader

Dedra

General Grievous

Aurra Sing

Boba Fett

Cad Bane

Captain Phasma

Count Dooku

Darth Maul

Fennec Shand

Asajj Ventress

Kylo Ren

Emperor Palpatine

Reva Sevander

7 Star Wars Villains Left Out of the Monopoly Game

Moff Gideon

Lucasfilm

One of the most notable snubs from Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains is Moff Gideon. Gideon may not be as big as Darth Vader or Emperor Palpatine, but he has left his mark on the Star Wars universe in a major way. The character was the main antagonist of all three seasons of The Mandalorian, which is undoubtedly the most popular Star Wars project of the Disney era.

Gideon is most definitely a more notable villain than Aurra Sing, Fennec Shand, and Reva, as he has made a greater impact on the Star Wars universe and has been featured more than all of those characters. It is also worth noting that Fennec Shand really isn't even a villain, and has operated more like an anti-hero, making her inclusion in the game rather questionable anyway.

Darth Revan

Lucasfilm

Darth Revan may not have a lot of backstory in Star Wars canon, but he is a canon character. It can't be argued that he is one of the most popular Star Wars villains of all time, and that he has had more of an impact on Star Wars storytelling than a lot of characters who have appeared all throughout the franchise.

Revan's popularity continues to grow the longer Disney and Lucasfilm leave his story and the Old Republic in Star Wars Legends instead of canon. If a Disney+ show or movie trilogy about Revan is ever created, he could become one of the top three most iconic villains in the franchise.

Tarkin

Lucasfilm

Despite what many think, Tarkin was the main villain of 1977's A New Hope. Darth Vader became more iconic and then became the focus of The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and then the prequel trilogy, but originally, Tarkin was the face of the machine that was the Galactic Empire.

Tarkin was the one who ordered the destruction of Alderaan. He was also responsible for directly carrying out the Emperor's orders. It is important to remember that he even gave Vader commands in A New Hope. So, Tarkin is undoubtedly one of the most important villains in Star Wars history. His story has continued to be fleshed out throughout the years in projects like Star Wars Rebels and The Bad Batch, so parts of his character arc are still waiting to be told.

Thrawn

Lucasfilm

Grand Admiral Thrawn has been one of the most prolific Star Wars characters since the 1990s, when Timothy Zahn's Heir to the Empire trilogy of novels was published. Since then, the character has been brought into canon and has appeared on-screen in shows like Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka.

It is also worth mentioning that multiple canon novels have been published about Thrawn and his life, making him one of the most detailed villains in the entire universe. Thrawn will continue to make his mark on the galaxy in Ahsoka Season 2, and in Dave Filoni's Avengers: Endgame-like project that will bring the MandoVerse to a head. So, leaving him out of an all-time Star Wars villains list is absolutely shocking.

Jango Fett

Lucasfilm

Jango Fett is definitely not as iconic as some of the other Star Wars villains, but he played a massive role in shaping the franchise, specifically when it comes to the prequels and The Clone Wars. After all, Jango was the blueprint for the clone army that was created on Kamino, and if it weren't for him, fans would have never been given the clone troopers or characters like Boba Fett.

When many think of an all-time villains list in Star Wars, Jango might not be the first character who comes to mind. However, his importance can't and shouldn't be ignored, even if he never shows up on-screen ever again.

Snoke

Lucasfilm

Snoke ended up being a pawn for Emperor Palpatine, but that doesn't diminish his role in Star Wars. Many fans likely remember what went through their head when he first showed up in The Force Awakens as an enormous hologram, and the terror that came with him.

Many thought Snoke was going to be the next Emperor, and some even thought that he could surpass Palpatine. That may have happened if the sequel trilogy had gone a different route, but Rian Johnson made the bold decision to kill Snoke off in The Last Jedi, and then JJ Abrams decided to explain that he was always a part of Palpatine's grand plan, which didn't resonate with many viewers.

The Grand Inquisitor

Lucasfilm

The Grand Inquisitor became a bigger villain than anyone ever thought he would. After starting out as a relatively major antagonist of Star Wars Rebels Season 1 (and being voiced by the legendary Jason Isaacs), the character was killed at the end of the installment, and most thought he would never return.

However, the Grand Inquisitor then came back in Obi-Wan Kenobi in full force. It is possible that he could still show up in other projects down the line, as the Inquisitors seemingly will never go away. For instance, it would not be a surprise if he made a cameo appearance in Maul - Shadow Lord, as two Inquisitors have been confirmed to pop up in that Disney+ series.