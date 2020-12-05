Star Wars Finally Confirms Jango Fett & Boba Fett Plot Point in Latest Episode of The Mandalorian

Warning — This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 2.

He's back.

As Grogu began to reach out through the Force on Tython's meditation stone, the Slave I ripped through the sky and disrupted Mando's Jedi affairs. It turns out, for once the people who've tracked Din Djarin down have no ill will - Boba Fett merely wants his armor back. A continuing issue for Mando this season has been that those who don the Mandalorian armor don't follow "the Way," and this was no different when he was confronted by Fett.

Like with Cobb Vanth, there was actually a bit of truth to Mando's charge that Boba Fett wasn't a true Mandalorian. In The Clone Wars, Prime Minister Almec claimed that Jango Fett was not a Mandalorian but a mercenary, despite the rumor that he hailed from Concord Dawn. Since then, the true origins of the Fetts has been in question, and after years of endless debate The Mandalorian has finally settled the debate...

NEWS

In The Mandalorian "Chapter 14 - The Tragedy," it's revealed that Jango and Boba Fett are indeed Mandalorians. After retrieving his armor, Fett proves to Din Djarin that his father was a foundling, making himself a Mandalorian by extension.

WHAT THIS MEANS

It's nice to finally have this argument settled. George Lucas seemed to be against the idea of Jango and Boba being true Mandalorians, but given the relationship the Maker has with both Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni it's likely that he gave them his blessing for this decision.

There may not be much that comes from this. Boba didn't seem to care in the slightest that he was a Mandalorian by extension, claiming that he follows nothing but his own code. However, this revelation opens the possibility for he and Din to forge a closer connection, and through Mando it's possible that Fett will eventually come around to swearing the Mandalorian creed.

With Jango being a foundling like Mando was, there's already a similarity between the two that leaves plenty of options that can be explored. Part of Din's arc in Season 2 has been coming to accept that those who don't follow the rigid code that he does can still be Mandalorian, and getting a look at Fett's perspective could contribute to loosening Mando up. Conversely, and depending on his involvement for the rest of the series, Boba's story could be one of tightening up his code and accepting his Mandalorian heritage.

At some point, Din Djarin will get to a place where he feels comfortable removing his helmet in front of other people. We've now seen a handful of people wearing the armor without a helmet in Season 2, though one wasn't actually Mandalorian, and this will surely rub off on Mando himself. Maybe after rescuing Grogu our hero will reveal his face to his little friend? And maybe over the course of The Mandalorian and the forthcoming prequel series, Boba Fett will choose to follow the way of the Mandalore.

As a wise Jedi once said, all paths are coming together. We'll just have to wait and see where they lead.