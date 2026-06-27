Star Wars' Next Big Video Game Release Is Just 3 Days Away

Star Wars is finally getting a brand new video game release in just a few days, and there is much more to come from the Lucasfilm franchise. The 2020s have brought an excess of Star Wars video game announcements, with a much smaller selection actually making their way to gamers. Between Respawn's action-adventure sequel, Jedi: Survivor, Ubisoft's open-world tale, Outlaws, and TT Games' LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there have been some standouts this generation, but fans are hankering for more.

Star Wars' next major video game is finally about to be released on Tuesday, June 30, after a three-week delay. In partnership with Hasbro, Ubisoft will offer up Monopoly Star Wars: Heroes vs. Villains to gamers on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, GeForce NOW, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Developed by Behaviour Interactive, Monopoly Star Wars is putting a unique team-based spin on the classic property ladder board game as players control heroes and villains from a 28-character roster from the galaxy's finest. That roster includes icons from all three Star Wars trilogies, along with other movies and TV shows, such as Darth Vader, Ahsoka Tano, Cad Bane, and Rey.

Of course, a Star Wars reinvention on a classic Hasbro board game won't be the gaming experience in the galaxy far, far away that many were hoping to play next, but, fortunately, six more major video games are on the horizon...

Every Other Upcoming Star Wars Video Game, Ranked by Anticipation

6.) Star Wars: Zero Company

Bit Reactor

With XCOM developer Bit Reactor and Jedi: Survivor studio Respawn Entertainment teaming up for a Star Wars game, Zero Company is bound to be an experience for the ages. Gamers also don't have long to wait to enjoy Zero Company on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC, as it releases on August 27.

While Zero Company's unique focus on mercenaries tackling an emerging threat in the Clone Wars era is bound to pull in plenty of Star Wars gamers, it's tough to ignore that its turn-based, top-down gameplay style simply isn't for everyone.

However, for gamers familiar with titles like XCOM and Marvel's Midnight Suns, or those simply open to trying something new, Zero Company has the potential to offer something truly special. Those who give the turn-based gameplay a chance will be rewarded with nods to Star Wars lore, including Anakin Skywalker's return.

5.) Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Fuse Games

Monopoly Star Wars: Heroes vs. Villains and Zero Company aren't even the end of the line for gaming in the galaxy far, far away this year, as Galactic Racer is coming to the usual major platforms on October 6. It marks the first pod-racing game in over two decades, which is reason enough for excitement.

Only fueling Galactic Racer's engine is its status as Fuse Games' debut release, a studio founded in 2023 by the former leaders of Criterion Games, best known for Burnout and Need for Speed. If the developers can kick the wheels and master pod-racing gameplay, Galactic Racer could be an all-timer.

The fall release offers a single-player campaign with off-track moments, time trials, and more, as well as multiplayer modes for up to 12 players. Galactic Racer is set in the New Republic era and features familiar racing characters like Sebulba to pilot multiple classes of Star Wars vehicles on various planets.

4.) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - Remake

Saber Interactive

The legendary BioWare classic, Knights of the Old Republic, had a remake announced by Aspyr Media in September 2021. Naturally, that announcement drew massive anticipation, but years of silence aside from promises that the game is "still in development" have dulled excitement.

Since the project was announced, the KOTOR remake has shifted development over to Saber Interactive to ensure that the "quality bar" is high enough. That commitment to quality in delivering a true remake, not a simple remaster or port, of a Star Wars classic is bound to have KOTOR veterans excited.

The Star Wars action RPG will grant players freedom to make decisions for their heroic Jedi as they seek to defeat the villainous Darth Malak. That said, with the original game's director, Casey Hudson, now developing a successor to this franchise, Fate of the Old Republic, it's tough to be quite as excited for a remake.

3.) Star Wars Eclipse

Quantic Dream

By its nature of being the first major experience set in the High Republic and coming from Quantic Dream, the developers of the acclaimed Detroit: Become Human, Eclipse should be one of the most anticipated Star Wars video games.

However, almost five years have gone by since Eclipse was announced with a stunning cinematic teaser at 2021's Game Awards, with very few updates beyond the fact that it is still moving forward. That silence in itself, as the announcement nears its half-decade anniversary, makes it tough to get too excited.

Still, whenever Eclipse eventually arrives, which may still be years away, its promise of a multi-character, branching narrative that allows gamers to decide what happens in Detroit: Become Human fashion is bound to delight many.

2.) Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic

Arcanaut Studios

Amid delays to the Knights of the Old Republic remake, the newly-formed Arcanaut Studios and KOTOR director Casey Hudson had some exciting news for gamers at the Game Awards 2025, confirming that Fate of the Old Republic is in development as a "spiritual successor" to the beloved games.

Fans may not have seen or heard much about Fate of the Old Republic yet, but the promise of anything similar to the legendary KOTOR is exciting. In yet another narrative-driven action RPG, players control a Force user and can "journey toward light or darkness" as they move through an experience of "innovative storytelling, memorable characters, and heart-pounding combat."

Fate of the Old Republic is still in early development, but Hudson has promised that it will be on players' consoles and PCs before 2030. If Arcanaut can recapture the magic of the KOTOR games with all the freedom and advancements of modern technology, FOTOR has the potential to be among Star Wars' best.

1.) Star Wars Jedi 3

Respawn Entertainment

Unlike every other video game listed above, Star Wars Jedi 3 doesn't have a teaser trailer or even a grand announcement to justify its placement. However, after Respawn Entertainment delivered back-to-back hits with Fallen Order and Survivor, high anticipation for the threequel is only logical.

Fans should expect similar gameplay to previous Jedi games, allowing them to traverse multiple semi-open-world planets and take on villainous forces as Cameron Monaghan's Cal Kestis. In two games, Respawn has crafted an original Jedi so beloved that many are clamoring to see him in live-action, but first, Jedi 3 is expected to explore his conflicts with the dark side within.

Jedi 3 will undergo one major change, as franchise game director Stig Asmussen has exited Repsawn ahead of the threequel's release. Regardless, it's tough to imagine that impacting the quality in any significant way, with most expecting Jedi 3 to be released in 2027 or 2028 at the tail end of the current console generation.