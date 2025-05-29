Battlefront 3 Isn’t Coming Out, But Here’s 5 Star Wars Video Games Currently In Development

Star Wars: Battlefront 3 doesn't seem to be coming from EA, but five major games in the galaxy far, far away are still in development. The last Battlefront game debuted in 2017 and was initially panned for its aggressive loot box micro-transactions and mediocre single-player campaign. Fortunately, the game substantially improved post-launch, leading to calls for Battlefront 3 that look set to go unfilled while other Star Wars games push forward.

In recent years, fans have been treated to some major experiences in the galaxy far, far away, such as Jedi: Survivor, Outlaws, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These have allowed players to experience the Star Wars universe across numerous characters, planets, stories, and gameplay styles.

Zero Company

Star Wars

The Bit Reactor strategy game was announced in January 2022 alongside Jedi: Survivor and a first-person shooter from Respawn that was later canceled, and that title was just recently announced as Star Wars: Zero Company.

The strategy experience is set in the Clone Wars with a "turn-based tactics campaign with deep strategy and gripping Star Wars storytelling."

The Zero Company is a unit of five mercenaries from across the galaxy (ranging from astromechs to Jedi), led by disgraced Republic Officer Hawks. Zero Company will see the unit fight "the war beneath the war" to stop a new threat that could "consume the galaxy" if left unchecked.

When Zero Company releases in 2026, gamers will experience its quirky new cast (which is very customizable) and deep strategy gameplay on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Jedi 3

Star Wars

Respawn found great success with Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor, putting players in control of Cameron Monaghan's Cal Kestis. Unsurprisingly, Jedi 3 is in development at Respawn, with details on the threequel scarce at this time.

Jedi 3 ought to follow a similar gameplay loop to its predecessors, with multiple worlds to explore and a deep narrative that connects them. The tale of Cal Kestis looks more intriguing than ever after Cal Kestis discovered a new hiding place for the Jedi, embraced romance with Merrin, and began using dark side powers.

Recent release estimates indicate Jedi 3 could be released in 2027, presumably once again for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Eclipse

Star Wars

Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream announced Star Wars: Eclipse with an epically gorgeous cinematic trailer in December 2021, revealing it as the franchise's first game set in the High Republic.

The game will take place in "uncharted" territory in the Outer Rim, with new species and planets to discover in this action-adventure experience.

Gamers will experience Eclipse through multiple playable characters with their own "personality, motivations, and impact" on the story. Meanwhile, it is the player's choices as these characters that will navigate them through this "deeply branching narrative" in the High Republic.

Updates on the Quantic Dream epic have been scarce, but a report in 2022 revealed Eclipse wasn't expected to be released until 2027 or 2028. It is expected to be released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, but with Eclipse still years away, one has to wonder if it may land on the next-gen consoles instead.

Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Star Wars

Aspyr Media announced the Knights of the Old Republic remake in September 2021, and the road has been rather rocky since then. At one point, there were even fears that the KOTOR remake would be canceled after it was delayed indefinitely, pushing back a 2022 release target to well past 2025.

Fortunately, fans needn't worry as Saber Interactive (the publisher) CEO Matthew Karch confirmed to IGN in April 2024 that "the game is alive and well" and the team is working hard to "exceed consumer expectations."

The original KOTOR released in 2023 as a Bioware RPG, taking place almost 4000 years before the Skywalker Saga. The cult classic puts players in the hands of a customizable player and Jedi as they resist Darth Malak, who has unleashed a Sith armada against the Galactic Republic and must be stopped.

The KOTOR remake is expected to launch as a PlayStation 5 and PC exclusive, but pinning down a release date is tough with no real updates at this time.

Amy Henning's Mystery Game

Star Wars

Uncharted creative director Amy Henning was once developing "Project Ragtag" as a "large-scale heist" game in the Star Wars galaxy at Visceral Games for EA, but that project was, unfortunately, canceled, in 2017.

Since then, Amy Henning moved over to Skydance New Media and is now developing a "narrative-driven, action-adventure game" set in the Star Wars galaxy with an original story to go along with it.

Some reports have claimed the Skydance game, going by "Project Waldron," will be set in the Galactic Civil War and be a revival of "Project Ragtag."

Skydance New Media is gearing up to release Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra in 2026, following a recent delay. "Project Waldron" ought to reach the forefront of Skydance's priorities after that, meaning it will probably still be a few more years before the mysterious game is available to players worldwide.

Here's Why Battlefront 3 Will Never Happen

Insider Tom Henderson revealed on X (at the time Twitter) in November 2021 that Battlefront 3 was pitched to EA by DICE but was turned down due to licensing costs. He noted that, due to licensing, "it takes 20% more sales to make the same money,” which led to Battlefront 3 plans being abandoned.

DICE presumably pitched Battlefront 3 for its next big project after 2021's Battlefield 2042, but that turned into its collaboration with three other EA studios on the untitled next entry in the Battlefield franchise, which is set to debut in 2026.

While EA was once the sole publisher of Star Wars games, it looks to be easing off the brand, perhaps due to licensing fees. Only the two Respawn games listed here are from EA, and the infamous publisher generally looks to be easing off on licensed properties, having just canceled a Black Panther game.

DICE may take another stab at pitching Battlefront 3 after its Battlefield work is complete, but that seems unlikely to be any more fruitful than before. Unfortunately, despite a viral campaign, the chances of Battlefront 3 ever happening appear doubtful, unless something major changes.

In 2024, as reported by IGN, EA conducted major shake-ups and layoffs that led to Respawn's Star Wars FPS project being canceled. Reports stated the scrapped game was a Mandalorian-centric shooter, which likely would have been vastly different from Battlefront, but still could have filled the Star Wars FPS void.