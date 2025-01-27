PS6 Leak Suggests Sooner Than Expected Release Window

A new report could hint that a PlayStation 6 (PS6) release may be coming sooner than expected.

The PlayStation 5 is set to have a banner year in 2025, with massive games like Ghost of Yotei and GTA 6 expected to debut on the console over the next 12 months, but some would argue this generation has been a little lackluster so far.

The PlayStation 5 will turn five years old this year, and many feel it has yet to come into its own among Sony's other mainline consoles. And with the idea of another PlayStation looming on the horizon—as console generations have typically lasted seven to nine years a piece—some believe the PS5 may never get the chance to.

New Leak Could Indicate PS6 Release Year

PlayStation 5

An alleged tech leak could be the first hint at a PlayStation 6 (PS6) release window—and it is soon.

According to Neogaf leaker Kepler_L2, Sony's next-gen console is already deep into development, so much so that it will reportedly complete what is known in processor development as A0 Tapeout by the end of the year.

This is the final step in processor development where the design process of integrated circuits or printed circuit boards is locked and prepped for full-scale manufacturing.

While it may come as no surprise the work on the next PlayStation has already started, the fact that it seems to be this far along in development should be a shock.

Typically, Tapeout on upcoming PlayStation consoles has occurred roughly two years before the machine's inevitable release.

That could mean that if the processor design is finalized by the end of 2025—like these reports seemingly indicate—a PS6 release as early as 2027 could be possible.

Could The PS6 Really Come Out In 2027?

This 2027 PS6 release report is in line with previous messaging from Sony.

During a 2024 financial call Sony Senior Vice President Naomi Matsuoka revealed the PS5 is just entering "the latter stage of its life cycle," meaning sales will likely start to decline as the console reaches a level of public saturation:

"Looking ahead, PS5 will enter the latter stage of its life cycle. As such, we will put more emphasis on the balance between profitability and sales. For this reason, we expect the annual sales pace of PS5 hardware will start falling from the next fiscal year."

If the PS5 hit its halfway mark in 2024 (four years after release), then a PS6 launch in 2027 or 2028 would make sense.

That would be only six or seven years since the release of the PS5 (which is about normal for PlayStation consoles), but some have scoffed at this idea, believing it is much too soon for Sony's next gaming machine.

Reddit user RoyAodi summed up the thoughts of many PS6 release skeptics, saying, "Compared to PS4's roster of games, PS5 doesn't seem to have many memorable titles," which is why some may be thinking a release two years away is too soon:

"Compared to PS4's roster of games, PS5 doesn't seem to have many memorable titles. And that's why I still feel that PS5 is kinda new. Still waiting for it to have that one game to match 'God of War' or 'Bloodborne."'

These pressure points have been further exacerbated as several of the PS5's must-own titles have also come to PlayStation 4 (i.e. God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring), leading some to believe the PS5 is only just getting started.

However, the PS5 may already be slowly ramping into its back-nine. Only a handful of PlayStation Studios games have been announced for this second phase of the console's life—namely Ghosts of Yotei, Wolverine (which could possibly come out this year), and Naughty Dog's newly announced Intergalactic.

Aside from maybe one or two other titles, this trio of games could very well be the three big PS5 games Sony's first-party has left for the console, and that is assuming Intergalactic is being planned for the console at all.

It might be disappointing for fans to hear, but it seems like the PS6 is looming, and soon enough the PS5 will be left in the rearview just as all the previous Sony consoles were with the introduction of a new next-gen gaming machine.