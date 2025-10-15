MCU X-Men Movie Gets A Reassuring Release Update (Report)

The MCU X-Men movie received a reassuring release update from one of Hollywood's most prolific insiders. Marvel Studios' X-Men is a golden goose that fans have been chasing for years, as audiences itch to know what a mutant team would look like under the MCU banner. According to all reports, the super-powered squad is getting set to make its Marvel Studios debut sometime in Phase 7 (post-Avengers: Secret Wars) with Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier at the helm.

Known scooper Jeff Sneider recently revealed exactly when he thinks the MCU X-Men movie will be released in theaters. During an appearance on The Hot Mic podcast, Sneider posited that he's heard Marvel Studios' mutant-based blockbuster will debut on May 5, 2028.

"There was a bunch of Marvel placeholder release dates...[and] I am pretty sure that there is one on May 5, 2028," Sneider posited, before dropping the X-Men bomb, "the movie we are going to see in the summer of 2028 from Marvel is X-Men:"

"Obviously there was a bunch of Marvel placeholder release dates that you have out there right now. I am pretty sure that there is one on May 5, 2028. Cinco de Mayo. And I am pretty sure the movie we are going to see in the summer of 2028 from Marvel is 'X-Men.' That's what I'm hearing."

Sneider's co-host on the podcast, John Rocha, then chimed in, adding how his reporting could fit into this May 2028 plan. He said, "I was told that the X-Men movie would come out three months after Secret Wars, but that seems a little bit more than three months:"

Rocha: "How many month would that be after 'Secret Wars?' Because, remember when I broke all that stuff about Hulk and Punisher, I was told that the X-Men movie would come out three months after 'Secret Wars,' but that seems a little bit more than three months." Sneider: "It's five months. ['Secret Wars'] is going to come out in late December 2027, and then 'X-Men' May 2028." Rocha: "That makes sense. You introduce them in 'Secret Wars' or maybe even in 'Doomsday,' and then you roll them into their own movie."

Sneider closed by emphasizing the importance Marvel Studios puts upon that May slot: "Everything makes sense:"

"It's the 'Avengers' slot. Its a sign of confidence. Its a show of how important these characters are. They're not relegating them to the end of the summer like 'Fantastic Four.' Everything makes sense."

Marvel has yet to confirm an official release date for its X-Men reboot. The project is said to be a priority for the franchise post-Secret Wars, serving as one of three pillars for the series going forward. What is known is that Thunderbolts* filmmaker Jake Schreier is set to direct the movie, and it will focus on a new team of mutant heroes rather than the classic Fox-era characters.

Does This X-Men Release Report Hold Water?

Marvel Comics

A MCU X-Men movie is most certainly coming, but whether it will debut in theaters on May 5, 2028, remains to be seen.

As of now, the last movie on the Marvel Studios slate is Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be released on December 17, 2027. Beyond that, no specific titles have been disclosed from the super-powered brand.

However, there are a few placeholder dates that the franchise has marked, including May 5, 2028.

Debuting the MCU X-Men movie that quickly after Avengers: Secret Wars might come as a shock to some, but it could be exactly what the franchise needs coming off the Multiverse Saga.

What better way to turn the page and start Phase 7 off with a bang than opening things up with the debut of the MCU X-Men? This would demonstrate to audiences just how foundational this X-Men project appears to be for the franchise's future.

If Marvel wants to build back up on the backs of its marvelous mutant team, then starting things off with the X-Men movie makes sense.