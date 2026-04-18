Marvel Studios Releases First Look at Its 4th Jean Grey Costume

Jean Grey is no stranger to a costume change. In X-Men '97, the character cycled through two distinct suits during Season 1 alone. Now, ahead of Season 2's arrival on Disney+ this summer, the first full look at a third animated design is here, and it comes courtesy of Funko. A newly listed Entertainment Earth exclusive Pop! figure, numbered 1597 reveals Grey's so-called Wasteland suit in its entirety, making it the fourth Jean Grey costume Marvel Studios has put out into the world, with the fourth coming from a live-action film altogether.

The Wasteland look is a clear departure from anything the character wore in Season 1. Where her main suit across most of that season leaned into the classic blue and yellow X-Men palette, the Wasteland design trades that out for a rust-red and brown battle aesthetic.

Funko

The figure shows Grey in a fitted red bodysuit with a dark brown tactical jacket layered over it, a yellow X emblem on her chest, fingerless gloves, and combat boots. She also holds a crackling blue psionic star in one hand, a visual shorthand for her telekinetic power. It's a harder, more war-worn look, which makes sense given what Season 1 left behind.

Funko

Season 1 ended with the X-Men scattered across time. Cyclops and Jean Grey landed in 3960 AD, among a group of psychic warriors called the Clan Askani, where they came face to face with a teenage version of their son, Nathan Summers. Season 2 picks up in that far-future timeline, and the Wasteland suit is designed for it. The Funko figure matches what Marvel used in the official Season 2 poster released this April.

Marvel Animation

The poster was a grid-style character lineup that confirmed Jean's futuristic new look for the first time, but we could only see the top half of her new appearance.

Marvel Animation

The Funko figure, on the other hand, shows the complete outfit, making it the clearest reveal of Jean Grey's new costume.

Other Costumes Jean Grey Has Sported Under Marvel Studios

Before the Wasteland design, Grey wore two different suits in X-Men '97, Season 1, and they told different stories about who the character was at each point in the season. Through most of the show's run, she appeared in the team's standard blue and yellow uniform. She wore a dark navy bodysuit with yellow shoulder panels and an X-logo belt.

Marvel Animation

It's the suit she wore through the show's biggest dramatic moments, from the fallout of Genosha and the Prime Sentinel crisis. It also makes her visually in sync with the rest of the team.

Marvel Animation

However, Episode 9, "Tolerance Is Extinction, Part 2," brought a costume change that hit differently. The X-Men reconvened at the ruins of Xavier's mansion and suited up in a set of classic looks pulled straight from the original comics. For Jean, that meant the green miniskirt dress and pointed yellow mask she debuted in X-Men #39 back in 1967, written by Roy Thomas.

Marvel Animation

This costume predates nearly everything fans associate with the character today. It's the Marvel Girl look, from a time when Jean went by that name, and the X-Men were five teenagers in matching uniforms learning to use their powers under Xavier's roof.

Marvel Animation

The design also carried over from the original X-Men: The Animated Series of the 1990s, where it was one of her signature looks. Bringing it back in Episode 9 was the team reverting to their roots at the moment everything was falling apart, it was basically a last nod to simpler days before the finale tore the team across history.

Marvel Animation

Put those three looks side by side, and you can trace where Jean's story goes. The blue and yellow suit is who she is when the team is intact, and the mission still feels manageable. The green Marvel Girl dress is who she was before any of this, a callback to a version of the X-Men that no longer exists by the time the show takes place.

Marvel Animation

The Wasteland suit is who she becomes in the far future, stripped of the familiar palette and dressed for a fight in a timeline that wasn't part of anyone's plan. This means Jean Grey's story arc in Season 2 will be unique from her previous ones.

The fourth Jean Grey costume comes from outside the animated world. Sadie Sink, the Stranger Things star cast in a significant role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is widely reported to be playing Jean Grey in the upcoming MCU film, set for release on July 31. Marvel and Sony haven't officially confirmed the character, but insider Jeff Sneider reported the casting, and the evidence from the film's trailer points in the same direction.

Marvel Studios

In the trailer, a figure seen from behind wears a green jacket with a yellow hood up. The color combination, the red hair, and the mind-controlling abilities on display in surrounding scenes line up closely with Jean Grey. Set photos published before the trailer's release showed Sink in a practical outfit consistent with the green jacket, camo-style pants, and combat boots that appeared on screen. Nothing overtly superheroic, but very much the look of a mutant hiding in plain sight, or being held against her will.

Marvel Studios

The film's story appears to involve the Department of Damage Control targeting enhanced individuals, with Sink's character seemingly detained at some point before breaking free.

Marvel Studios

Whether the character gets a formal superhero costume or stays in civilian gear throughout remains to be seen, but even the casual green-and-yellow look carries the Jean Grey color coding that any Marvel fan will instantly recognize.