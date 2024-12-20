Stranger Things Star Eyed to Play Major New MCU X-Men Hero

A young star from Stranger Things could be on Marvel's radar to play one of the MCU's major X-Men heroes.

The MCU is slowly approaching its X-Men era after kicking off with two mutant-centric projects in 2024 — Deadpool & Wolverine and X-Men '97. The Deadpool threequel broke box office records and became one of the year’s biggest hits while X-Men '97 earned rave reviews and was a winner with fans.

The real question moving forward is when the MCU will move forward with casting its own mutants and who will portray the legendary team of heroes. While it is still unknown when that will come to be, rumors are indicating that Marvel Studios already has its eye on some potential candidates.

Stranger Things Star Rumored for MCU X-Men Role

Sadie Sink

According to insider Jeff Sneider, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is being eyed to play the role of Jean Grey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This would reportedly start after Stranger Things finishes its fifth and final season in 2025.

Marvel

Rumors indicate the MCU's first X-Men movie could hit theaters in late 2027, which would be after the end of the Multiverse Saga. Currently, the movie does not have a director, although Michael Lesslie is in line to write the story for the MCU's X-Men.

According to Sneider's sources, directors Joe and Anthony Russo are currently casting both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. He would not be shocked if those movies included a few of the MCU's X-Men characters.

This is far from the first time the Stranger Things star has been connected to the MCU, as a previous rumor hinted Sink was in line to play the MCU's version of Songbird. That rumor never came to fruition, as the character was rumored to play a role in 2025's Thunderbolts* but did not become a reality.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!