Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Stranger Things Star for Major Superhero Role (Rumor)

Marvel Studios reportedly has its eye on Stranger Things' megastar Sadie Sink for a big role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5 slate.

Stranger Things has already gotten its fair share of representation in the MCU, with star David Harbour appearing in Black Widow and Thunderbolts while director Shawn Levy is gearing up to lead the way on 2024's Deadpool 3. Additionally, regular Caleb McLaughlin has thrown his name in the ring to potentially play Miles Morales in Marvel's super-powered franchise when the day comes for the popular web-slinger to join the fray.

Also on the list of MCU hopefuls for many fans is young actress Sadie Sink, who's already been discussed online as a potential option for Jean Grey when the X-Men make their long-awaited debut.

But now, if a new rumor proves to be true, Sink will actually be on her way into the grand MCU narrative before the mutants join the fray at a later date.

Sadie Sink Joining the MCU?

Marvel

The Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit moderator team shared a rumor from their trusted sources claiming that Marvel Studios plans to introduce Songbird to the MCU in 2024's Thunderbolts.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is being looked at to play the role in the MCU, which would bring her into the franchise for the first time and make her the third regular from her Netflix series to join Marvel after David Harbour and Shawn Levy.

Who Is Marvel's Songbird?

Marvel

Considering how big of a star Sadie Sink is in the modern-day era of TV, her talent and name recognition would be huge in bringing Songbird to life in the MCU.

Going under the real name of Melissa Gold, Songbird endured a rough upbringing with an alcoholic father and a mother in jail, later receiving a special apparatus that made her very voice a powerful weapon. She can use impressive skills like echolocation and a hypnotizing song to locate and take out enemies, and the sheer force in her voice can incapacitate almost anybody, as she can create solid constructs purely out of sounds.

The antihero/villain is also known for her distinctive hairstyle, sporting long white locks with red or pink streaks going through the length of her hair. Sadie Sink's memorable red hair could help her fit seamlessly into this role from a physical perspective, and she could also provide a look at Songbird in her early days since the actress is only 20 years old.

In early November 2022, Sink was actually rumored for an undisclosed MCU role, potentially making this new report more valid as fans look to the Multiverse Saga's future. And while she firmly denied this speculation at the time, she admitted that she's seen fan art of her in the franchise and would be open to taking a role if offered, getting fans' hopes up for her to actually take her place in the MCU someday.

For the time being, Thunderbolts is still early in development, although the team announced so far consists solely of MCU veterans like Yelena Belova, the Winter Soldier, and U.S. Agent. Sink would certainly make for an exciting inclusion in this movie, especially since it would be her MCU introduction, bringing an ultra-powerful new player into the story before Phase 5 comes to a close.

Thunderbolts will debut in theaters on July 26, 2024.