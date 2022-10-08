Stranger Things Star Caleb McLaughlin Wants to Play 1 DC Superhero

There are few original IPs that have garnered as much popularity in recent years as Netflix's sci-fi horror Stranger Things. Not only has each new season immediately become a viral sensation, shooting to the top of streaming charts, but the original series has also helped build successful careers for many of its stars.

Looking at the newcomer cast, Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown have already seen great success off the back of Stranger Things, having starred in the likes of It, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Enola Holmes, and Godzilla vs. Kong. So, there's no denying these young actors have now entered the A-list of Hollywood.

But as has been the case with every actor with a thriving career, fans have begun to speculate when the cast of Stranger Things will enter the superhero game. Some have already made the jump, like Jim Hopper's David Harbour, who recently entered the MCU as Red Guardian and will soon be back for 2024's Thunderbolts.

With Stranger Things expected to shoot its fifth and final season next year, one can't help but wonder what comes next for the rest of the cast, and a fan-favorite has his eyes set on major superhero roles at both Marvel and DC.

Stranger Things Star Reveals Marvel and DC Superhero Hopes

Stranger Things' Lucas Sinclair actor Caleb McLaughlin recently made an appearance at Heroes Comic-Con in Brussels, during which he participated in a Q&A - via Insert Coin - which led to questions about his hopes in the superhero genre.

Having been asked which upcoming movies he would like to be involved with, McLaughlin naturally answered that he "[wants] to do a superhero film" and would "love to play Static Shock

“What other movie would I like… I want to do a superhero film. I would love to play Static Shock honestly… I would want to do something like a superhero, or even something… it doesn’t matter. I’m really open to being any character. I feel like I can play anybody honestly. It really– I feel like how I pick my films is really what speaks to me. Also, I’m also developing other projects myself that will be coming out. Not soon, but soon. But yeah, it really doesn’t matter actually. It’s just whatever like project speaks to me and my creativity.”

Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a DC Static Shock movie in development, with Michael B. Jordan signed on to produce and writer Randy McKinnon lined up to pen the script.

DC

Since the rising popularity of Stranger Things, McLaughlin has been a popular fan cast to bring Miles Morales' Spider-Man to live-action screens. The young star was firmly onboard as he revealed he "would definitely be up for it" and has even already "been training for it, working out every day:"

“Oh, I would definitely be up for it. I’ve been training for it, working out every day. Doing… 100, 200 push-ups a day. But yeah, I mean, I haven’t spoken to anybody about it. But I’ve seen all the… you know, not all of them, but most of the fan casting and everything. I think it’s awesome. I would love to play Miles Morales I’m from New York so I would love to…”

McLaughlin opened up about his favorite superhero, going back and forth between the likes of Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain America, he eventually landed on the legendary wall-crawler:

Interviewer: “Who’s your favorite superhero?” McLaughlin: “Who’s my favorite superhero, ooh.” Interviewer: “Your all-time favorite superhero.” McLaughlin: “… It’s a tough one… ’cause it changes so much. Like Spider-Man was always my first love. And then… who is it?” Crowd: “Eleven.” McLaughlin: “Eleven? No. Eleven is a great superhero. I really loved Millie [Bobby Brown] in this season. She did a great job. But, aw man. And then it changed to like Black Panther… But yeah so, or like, no, Captain America also. But, I would say Spider-Man.”

Will the Stranger Things Cast Come to Marvel and DC?

With Stranger Things now winding down as it prepares for its fifth and final season, fans can only wonder what the cast will do next. The final season of the Netflix original is currently being written, with plans to film next year for a 2024 premiere, at which point the cast's schedules will be looking far more open.

Clearly, Caleb McLaughlin has his aspirations set on the superhero world, with either Static Shock or Miles Morales being his top choices. Provided the DC flick doesn't fall victim to Warner Bros.' ongoing sweep of cancellations, one can easily imagine him being a popular contender to take the starring role if schedules align.

With regard to Morales, which McLaughlin claims to already be training for in the hopes of scoring the role, fans have been calling for him to play the web-slinger for years. Currently, McLaughlin sits at 20 years old, just as Tom Holland was when he was cast as Peter Parker, so he still fits into the right age bracket.

But that hinges on Sony having plans to bring Morales into live-action anytime soon, with the character currently leading the animated Spider-Verse franchise. Rumors previously circulated that a Spider-Man flick with Miles was on the cards, but discussions pointed toward it placing in its own universe, not the MCU.

With both Static Shock and Miles Morales being famously younger heroes, McLaughlin having a shot at either of these roles hinges on being cast in the not-too-distant future. So, of the two, the DC hero may be the more realistic option as a script is in the works, but one never knows what's around the corner with WB.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the rest of the Stranger Things cast in the superhero sphere, but the popularity and acclaim they have garnered ought to earn them a shot at any number of comic book roles. But for now, their focus will be set on wrapping up their infamous Netflix original in the coming years.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are streaming now on Netflix.