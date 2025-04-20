Sinners Breakout Miles Caton Wants THAT Major Marvel Role

20-year-old R&B singer Miles Caton is making waves in Hollywood after giving a breakout performance in Sinners, which served as his acting debut. As moviegoers get their first taste of Caton in the latest offering from director Ryan Coogler, the newcomer has set his sights on a major MCU role.

During an interview with Variety, Sinners breakout Miles Caton was asked what type of movie he wants to star in next. In response, he stated, "I’m a big Marvel fan. Marvel, that’s top of the top, so shooting for the stars."

The outlet followed up by asking which superhero role he wants to play, to which he pointed out, "I mean, my name is Miles…" Obviously, the MCU role he is referring to eyeing is Miles Morales, aka Spider-Man.

In Sinners, Caton plays a starring role as Sammie, a musical prodigy and son of a local preacher who is also the cousin of Michael B. Jordan's Smokestack Brothers.

While Caton has shown off his acting prowess in Sinners, it could be his history as an R&B singer that gives him a leg-up in the Morales casting. After all, many portrayals of Morales feature music as an important part of his life and culture, such as in the Insomniac Games where he was pursuing a musical career.

The search for the MCU's Morales, whenever that day comes, is bound to be a competitive one in which many young actors will be gunning for the role.

Why Spider-Man May Not Be the MCU Role for Miles Caton

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously confirmed Miles Morales won't be joining the MCU until after Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which was recently announced to hit theaters on June 4, 2027.

As such, the earliest project that Morales could presumably make his live-action debut in is Spider-Man 5. But it's currently unclear when or if that movie is planned to release as Brand New Day doesn't hit theaters until July 31, 2026.

If Marvel Studios returns to a bi-annual release schedule for its Spider-Man movies as was seen in the "Home" trilogy, that could land in 2028. Then again, after a five-year wait between No Way Home and Brand New Day, that is far from guaranteed.

Miles Caton is making his acting debut in Sinners as a 20-year-old, meaning he will likely be at least 23 by the time Miles Morales joins the MCU. As Tom Holland was just 19 years old when he was cast as Peter Parker, Marvel Studios may want somebody younger, around that same age, to play its next Spider-Man.

Caton already has a working relationship with Sinners director Ryan Coogler, who clearly saw something in him to give him such a major role in his latest movie. Now that Sinners has hit theaters, Coogler is expected to turn his focus in Black Panther 3 as the threequel is reportedly eyeing a February 2028 release.

Caton and Coogler's time together on Sinners could give the newcomer a shot at joining the MCU with a role in Black Panther 3, but it's very unlikely that role would be Miles Morales and could instead be something more Wakandan.