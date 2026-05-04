Marvel Studios Officially Unveils MCU's Tombstone Design (Photos)

Marvel Studios has pulled back the curtain on what Tombstone will look like in live action for the first time. The iconic Spider-Man villain, Lonnie Lincoln, is set to make his MCU debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, slated for release on July 31, with Marvin Jones III, who previously voiced the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, stepping into the role. While the film's first trailer kept Tombstone hidden, a newly surfaced piece of official merchandise has given fans the first glimpse at the character's live-action appearance.

A new official LEGO set for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has given fans their first real look at how Tombstone will appear when Jones III brings the villain to life this summer, and the minifigure design is already sparking plenty of conversation.

One of the more intriguing details from the set comes before even getting to the design itself. One image shows the Tombstone minifigure restrained in handcuffs inside a DODC transport vehicle, which may be a telling detail about how the villain fits into the story.

LEGO

He's also depicted by LEGO, armed with dual guns, and even in minifigure form, the character carries an imposing presence that the crime boss is sure to bring to the MCU.

LEGO

The clearest look at Tombstone's live-action design comes from a close-up of the minifigure, and there is a lot to unpack. The classic hallmarks are all here: the pale gray skin and white hair that make the character instantly recognizable for any Spider-Man fan

The addition of a goatee and prominent sideburns seems to be a deliberate creative choice in the MCU that will help the version not only come to life but also stand out, as Tombstone isn't known for having facial hair.

He is also dressed sharply in a brown-red vest and matching pants, complete with a pocket chain and a purple tie, a nice balance between comic book accuracy and an appearance that could translate well to the big screen.

LEGO

Compared side by side with various past iterations of the character, the MCU's take represents a clear departure in several areas. Against classic Marvel Comics depictions, the facial hair is the most striking difference, as traditional comic book versions of Tombstone have almost universally featured a clean-shaven look, keeping the focus on his sharp complexion and jawline.

Marvel

Placed next to the purple-shirted, popped-collar, powerhouse version from Spider-Man: The Animated Series, it's clear this new design is trading raw physical intimidation for something sharper and more calculating. Though a LEGO minifigure also does a poor job of conveying a character's physicality in live action.

Marvel

The comparison with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an interesting one, given that the animated series spent considerable time exploring Lonnie Lincoln's origins.

The MCU appears to be picking up with a fully-realized, already-established version of the villain, with no origin arc needed, which helps for a film that's going to have an exceptionally long list of villains.

Marvel

Another design element to look out for is one of Tombstone's most defining visual features: those jagged, shark-like teeth, which aren't confirmed or denied by the LEGO first-look.

Marvel

The minifigure alongside The Spectacular Spider-Man's take on the character adds a fun connection to this Brand New Day reveal.

That version of Tombstone was voiced by Keith David, who narrated the first Brand New Day trailer. But it seems David will be portraying a different character in the MCU, passing the torch in a sense to Jones III.

Marvel

Rounding out the comparisons is Tombstone's appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, where he served as Kingpin's bodyguard, a role Jones III voiced, and is set to return in 2027's Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Marvel

For now, though, all eyes are on the live-action debut, and if this LEGO design is any indication, the MCU's Tombstone looks like a fantastic adaptation.

Tombstone's Role in Brand New Day

The LEGO set confirms something fans have been speculating about since Brand New Day first began filming: Tombstone is directly involved in the much-anticipated tank sequence.

The prison transport vehicle has been one of the most teased elements of the production, and seeing Tombstone placed inside it in handcuffs is a fascinating detail. This seems to indicate that the DODC has him in custody, potentially treating him as a super-powered individual subject to enhanced detainment, which would fit neatly into the MCU's broader framework following the events of Wonder Man.

Some rumors suggest that Tombstone is far more than a villain of the week, positioning him as a crime boss who may command an underground group that includes the likes of Scorpion and Boomerang.

Further rumors have pointed to a direct clash between Tombstone and Jon Bernthal's Punisher, which now makes even more sense, knowing they will both be with Spider-Man during that vehicular action sequence on the streets of New York City.