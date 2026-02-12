Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Reportedly Adds 9th Returning Netflix Character

Marvel Studios is reportedly eyeing yet another Netflix-era Marvel star to join Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Despite Season 2 of Disney+'s Daredevil revival having not yet made its grand streaming debut, plans are already coming together for a third go-round for Charlie Cox's scarlet scrapper. This has included plans for production to get started any day now, with the likes of Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, and many more back in the Big Apple for more super-powered fun.

According to one noted insider, though, another familiar face may be ready to jump back into the Daredevil universe in Born Again's third season. Known scooper Daniel Richtman shared information on his personal Patreon page that Rosario Dawson is reportedly getting set to return as Claire Temple/Night Nurse in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

This is on top of Dawson's previously reported role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, adding yet another Daredevil player to that movie (read more about Dawson's rumored Spider-Man role here).

Marvel Television

Dawson previously brought the Claire Temple character to life across all three seasons of the original Daredevil series, and also appeared in Netflix's Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and The Defenders.

The character was best known for aiding the vigilantes of New York City by providing medical attention to the masked heroes, earning her the title of Night Nurse.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 production is reported to get underway in the coming weeks, with a release expected sometime in the first half of 2027. As for the show's second season, it is set to debut on Disney+ on March 24, ushering audiences back into the hard-nosed world of Cox's blind superhero.

Every Netflix-Era Actor in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Daredevil

Marvel Television

Of course, no Daredevil season would be complete without the Man Without Fear himself. Charlie Cox's Daredevil/Matt Murdock has been the star of Daredevil: Born Again. The show will follow the character in his continued battle with the terrifying Wilson Fisk, as he wages war against the masked vigilantes of New York City.

Kingpin

Marvel Television

Standing opposite Charlie Cox's Daredevil in Born Again is once again Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Season 1 of the hit series saw Fisk take control of the New York City mayor's office, setting out to rid the city of its costumed heroes. In this pursuit, the criminal-mastermind-turned-government-official has declared martial law and is ready to take the battle to the streets of the Big Apple.

Punisher

Marvel Television

Jon Bernthal's Punisher is set to get a streaming special of his own later this year with The Punisher Special Presentation, after coming back into the spotlight in Born Again Season 1. The character was seemingly absent from a recent Season 2 cast listing, making it unclear whether he will pop up again later down the line in the series.

Vanessa

Marvel Television

While D'Onofrio's Kingpin sits in the seat of New York City Mayor, Vanessa Fisk (played by Ayelet Zurer) has been overseeing the family's criminal empire. Yes, this has caused some tension to this point, but the pair have reached an agreement that could make them a terrifying force in America's biggest city, with Wilson pulling the bureaucratic strings to help Vanessa capitalize on her criminal pursuits.

Foggy

Marvel Television

Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson was a vital part of the Daredevil experience for its first three seasons on Netflix. Then, he was taken off the board in the first episode of Daredevil: Born Again after being shot dead by the masked killer Bullseye. Just because he is dead, though, does not mean he will never pop up again; there have been hints of a future for the character, potentially through flashbacks.

Karen

Marvel Television

The original Daredevil triumverant can be completed with Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page. While she started out as Matt and Foggy's receptionist, she has become so much more. Born Again has seen the beloved Daredevil character return, joining up with Charlie Cox's hero yet again to take down Kingpin. There has even been an indication that the character may spark up a romance with Matt in the show's upcoming seasons, which is an exciting prospect for fans.

Detective Brett Mahoney

Marvel Television

After appearing in the first three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil series, Detective Brett Mahoney (played by Royce Johnson) has been confirmed to return in Born Again Season 2, joining the fight against Kingpin as Matt Murdock assembles an army to take on the towering titan.

Jessica Jones

Marvel Television

Proving that the Defenders Saga is really back, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones will jump back into action as part of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Her return marks a major moment for the franchise, as it could be the first step toward a full-fledged Defenders reunion. After her appearance in Born Again's second batch of episodes, she has been rumored to lead a show of her own.