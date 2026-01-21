Marvel Studios' 4th Chapter of Its Netflix Reboot Gets Exciting Announcement

The Defenders Saga is so back, as Marvel Studios' fourth Netflix reboot chapter gets an official announcement. After Netflix sunsetted its Marvel story back in 2019, it was unclear what the future for these characters would look like (if there was one at all). As time has gone on, though, the plan has become clear. Bring the Netflix band back together, except only this time, it will be on Disney+ instead.

So far, this has come to bear in the form of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. The R-rated superhero drama saw names like Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return to their Netflix roles, continuing the story set up on their former streaming home. Season 2 of the hit series will serve as the next chapter in this epic comic book story, followed by The Punisher Special Presentation.

The fourth overall chapter in this newly resurrected take on the Netflix Marvel properties has hit a significant milestone to kick off the new year. The Daredevil: Born Again stunt team made waves with a new post on Instagram, as the behind-the-scenes reassembled back in New York City.

The post from stunt coordinator Philip J Silvera, captioned "'Round 3' Fight!!!," announced that Season 3's stunt preparation has begun and indicated that Born Again Season 3 filming is on the verge of kicking off in the Big Apple.

Born Again's third batch of episodes will be, when it comes to streaming, the fourth overall chapter in Disney+'s new reboot of the Netflix-era Marvel heroes. It will follow Born Again Season 1 and 2, and The Punisher (which is set to hit streaming later this year).

It has also been confirmed that a fifth chapter in the ongoing R-rated story is already in the works, with a new Jessica Jones project set for release sometime after the character's return in Born Again Season 2.

The Marvel Studios Netflix reboot will return to Disney+ this March, with the release of Daredevil: Born Again's second batch of episodes. Season 3 is assumed to start production sometime in the next few weeks/months, with a release expected in early 2027.

What Is the MCU Netflix Reboot Leading to?

It is rather curious to see the Netflix-era Marvel shows back and getting the level of spotlight they have been. This is especially the case after Daredevil: Born Again was initially planned to distance itself from the previous iteration of these characters, only to undergo a massive mid-production creative overhaul.

Like the Netflix take on this gritty, grimy Marvel world, it looks as though Daredevil is once again the anchor point around which the rest of the story revolves. However, its tendrils are beginning to show themselves with the likes of Punisher and Jessica Jones already planned for streaming release.

Marvel Studios seems to see the potential of this corner of its super-powered universe (specifically on streaming) and is ready to capitalize on it. It would not be all that surprising if other characters from the Netflix Marvel world start to make themselves known in Born Again, before getting a Disney+ project of their own.

Heroes like Luke Cage and Iron Fist are still waiting in the wings for the Marvel Studios revival. Fans have speculated that the pair of characters could play a part in Born Again Season 3, but no word on whether they would eventually get their own spin-off has emerged.

Whether Marvel calls it as such or not, all this seems like it is leading to an all-out Defenders reunion, the team that served as a meeting point of all the Netflix heroes. That feels like a natural inflection point for these Marvel stories, with the potential for even more on the other side of it.