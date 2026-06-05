Batman Caped Crusader Season 2 Reveals First Look At 2nd Gender Swapped Villain

Prime Video just unveiled the first look at Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, offering an early glimpse at the animated series' second gender-swapped villain heading into the new season. The show reimagines Batman's rogues' gallery through a moody 1940s noir lens, and its debut season has already shown a willingness to rework these classic characters in surprising ways. A new batch of images now teases the foes the Dark Knight will face when Gotham returns this summer.

Amazon Prime Video

Those images confirm the Mad Hatter as the season's newest gender-swapped foe. A still image from Season 2 shows the set of an in-universe talk show called Hattie's Tea Party. The show is fronted by a red-haired woman in pink, a clear reinvention of a character who appears as a man everywhere else.

First created in 1948, the comics' Mad Hatter is Jervis Tetch, a troubled scientist obsessed with Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland who hides mind-control devices inside hats. Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 premieres Friday, July 31, on Prime Video, and the Mad Hatter's makeover marks the second time the series reworks a major Gotham criminal as a woman.

Warner Bros.

In Season 1, the Penguin appeared as Oswalda Cobblepot rather than Oswald, a ruthless Gotham crime boss voiced by Minnie Driver. Series co-creator Bruce Timm, the mind behind Batman: The Animated Series, explained to IGN that the swap was a creative experiment, a way to see where a fresh version of a familiar villain might lead the story.

Amazon Prime Video

The Mad Hatter's reveal arrives alongside several other familiar faces. The images tease the long-awaited debut of the Joker, whose presence the first season hinted at and is likely to cause more chaos than any other villain the series has introduced. Edward Nygma, better known as the Riddler, turns up as well, joined by the fear-obsessed Scarecrow. Carrie Kelley, the comics' first female Robin, returns too, dressed here as the Gray Ghost, a nod to the fictional hero from Batman: The Animated Series. Thrill-seeking villain Roxy Rocket rounds out the new arrivals.

The Mad Hatter Is a Great Addition to Batman Caped Crusader's Rogues' Gallery

The Mad Hatter is a smart pick for Season 2 of Batman: Caped Crusader. The series already showed with the Penguin that it can take a popular character from Batman lore and reimagine it into something memorable. Drawn from Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, the character offers a ready-made visual identity that suits the show's theatrical 1940s look better than almost any other rogue.

She also brings something unique to this season's lineup. The Joker, Riddler, and Scarecrow all depend on chaos, riddles, or fear, while the Mad Hatter works through control. A villain who loves to bend people to her will in a literal sense gives Batman a different kind of problem to crack, one that rewards detective work more than fistfights. This variety keeps the rogues' gallery from feeling repetitive, even with so many big names arriving at once.

The still from the season reveals Mad Hatter has a talk show. There's a chance it plays into the character's affinity for mind control. Television was a new and growing force in the era Batman: Caped Crusader depicts. She could use the show as a mind control weapon in brainwashing her victims.

On top of that, the Mad Hatter rarely gets the spotlight on screen. Most viewers know the Joker, Penguin, and Riddler inside out, yet few have seen a definitive screen version of Jervis Tetch's alter ego. Reworking the character as a woman with her own broadcast platform gives the show room to define her on its own terms.