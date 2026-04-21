Batman Caped Crusader Season 2: All 12 DC Characters Now Expected to Appear

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 assembles the perfect mix of fan-favorite returning DC characters and dangerous new threats, headlined by a more unhinged Joker that will push the titular Dark Knight to his absolute limits. The sophomore season of DC's animated Prime Video series is set to continue expanding the world of Gotham City by exploring the massive ramifications of events at the end of Season 1, such as Harvey Dent's unexpected death and Batman's near-breaking of his no-kill rule.

Rupert Thorne's rise to power in Gotham will also be pushed to the forefront in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash between the crime boss and Batman in the dangerous criminal underbelly of Gotham. Familiar supporting characters from the Batman lore, such as Jim Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth, and Selena Kyle, are also confirmed to be part of the ongoing storyline of Caped Crusader, giving the titular DC hero all the help he needs as he ensures Gotham's safety.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 is expected to premiere on Prime Video later this year.

Every DC Character Expected to Appear in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

Batman/Bruce Wayne

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Batman (voiced by Hamish Linklater) has a lot on his plate when Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 returns on Prime Video.

Following the tragic death of Harvey Dent in the Season 1 finale, Batman had to wrestle with his own inner demons by almost killing Detective Flass for shooting Dent in cold blood. This intriguing premise is expected to carry over into Season 2, as more dangerous villains, like the Joker, are bound to rise.

Season 2 will also heavily lean on showcasing Batman's looming clash with Rupert Thorne, mainly because Season 1 established that Gotham's top-tier mob boss remains protected by the city's web of corruption. This essentially sets up a larger war on organized crime and police corruption for Season 2.

Alfred Pennyworth

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Alfred Pennyworth is set to return in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, serving as Bruce Wayne's butler and Batman's closest ally amid the chaos.

Alfred is expected to continue serving as Batman's moral anchor in the show's sophomore run, preventing him from embracing the darkness while remaining a beacon of hope in an already corrupt Gotham.

James Gordon

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While he is not a fan of Batman's crime-fighting antics, Commissioner James Gordon has no choice but to ally himself with the Dark Knight to derail the momentum of Gotham's evildoers and the unjust systemic corruption that has hounded the city for decades.

The fact that his own daughter, Barbara, nearly died in the crossfire could push the GCPD Commissioner to his breaking point, forcing him to confront just how deeply corruption has infected the department he leads, and whether fighting the system from within is still enough.

Barbara Gordon

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Barbara Gordon plays a crucial role in Batman: Caped Crusader as one of Gotham's top attorneys and the leading figure in the fight against the deeply disturbing corruption within the city.

Barbara's efforts, though, almost got her killed, but fans of DC Comics know that she has a bright vigilante-infused future, and her blossoming friendship with Batman could prompt her to take the mantle of Batgirl or at least set it up in Season 2.

Selina Kyle / Catwoman

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Selina Kyle has had quite a compelling journey in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1, starting off as an elite socialite before her life begins to crash down after she makes the reckless decision to become Catwoman and steal jewelry from some of Gotham's high-profile museums.

While Season 1 established that there is passionate romantic chemistry between Batman and Catwoman, Selina still ended up in jail, and her assistant, Greta, decided to sell the mansion and take all the profits for herself as payment for her lost wages, leaving Selina with nothing.

Season 2 could show Selina using her charm to make a deal that would allow her to get out of prison, leading to a reunion with Batman while also seeking revenge against Greta.

Renee Montoya

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Renee Montoya is poised to continue to become one of Batman and Commissioner Gordon's loyal allies in their ongoing fight against Gotham's corruption after proving her worth in the finale by showing up in the climactic battle.

Montoya gained Batman's trust after he saved her from being abducted by Clayface. What makes Renee Montoya’s potential Season 2 arc so compelling is her budding romantic relationship with Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a connection she entered unaware that her lover is secretly Harley Quinn.

Lucius Fox

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Unlike other portrayals in Batman media, where Lucius Fox is shown as a tech specialist, Batman: Caped Crusader's version of the character is Bruce Wayne's personal attorney and advisor, assisting him with legal and professional matters.

The show's sophomore run is expected to continue Fox's role as an important link to Bruce Wayne's personal life, while his Dark Knight alter ego continues the dangerous fight to ensure Gotham's corruption-free future.

Harleen Quinzel

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Another key character returning in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 is Harleen Quinzel, a twisted mirror of Batman who becomes Harley Quinn after believing her patients need more extreme, violent methods to help them.

Despite that, she has unexpectedly shown a sense of morality after helping her girlfriend, Barbara Gordon, escape an explosion, and is also willing to save Batman at one point in the story.

Given Joker's looming arrival in Season 2, it seems that her semblance of morality could be erased due to their imminent partnership that is bound to happen sooner rather than later.

Rupert Thorne

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Rupert Thorne is the big bad and the ultimate final boss in Gotham's criminal underbelly, and what makes him dangerous in Batman: Caped Crusader is the fact that he is untouchable in the eyes of the law.

With a plethora of GCPD officers on his payroll and controlling Mayor Jessup as his puppet, it will be hard to take him down, but Batman has declared in the final moments of Season 1 that he will stop at nothing to put an end to his sinister reign once and for all.

Joker

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The Joker appeared in the final moments of Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 finale, setting the stage for him to become the next big threat to Batman after Rupert Thorne.

Unlike other versions, who are deemed reckless, playful, and chaotic, this version of Joker is far more dangerous and unhinged after the finale revealed that he has no qualms with killing by using innocent test subjects to test his laughing gas.

Harvey Bullock

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Harvey Bullock served as the secondary villain in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1, after being exposed as a corrupt ex-GCPD Detective working for Rupert Thorne. He was working alongside Arnold Flass to ensure Thorne retains his power and hold in Gotham's underbelly.

At the end of Season 1, he was captured by Batman, but there is a strong chance that he could be out of prison at the start of Season 2 due to Thorne's influence.

Arnold Flass

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Arnold Flass is also expected to return in Batman: Caped Crusader, as the corrupt detective who pulled the trigger on Harvey Dent will inevitably face serious consequences for his actions.

With Batman almost killing him, Flass will likely relive that nightmare in his head, but Thorne could still find a way to get him out of prison. Given that Flass also threatened Barbara Gordon's life, an imminent clash between him and Commissioner Gordon could happen in Season 2.

BONUS: Oswalda Cobblepot / Penguin

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Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 introduced a female version of Penguin in the form of Oswalda Cobblepot.

The series established that Penguin is the direct rival of Rupert Thorne's regime in Gotham's criminal underbelly. With Batman and Penguin having a common enemy, there is a real chance that both of them will form a temporary alliance to finally defeat Thorne and put him in his place for good.

Given Batman's no-kill rule, Penguin could actually be the one to end Thorne's reign of terror for good.