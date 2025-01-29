DC Just Revealed Batman's Unexpected New Girlfriend

DC, via Season 5 of Harley Quinn, revealed that Bruce Wayne has a new girlfriend, and it is not anyone fans would expect.

In the comics, Bruce has a handful of women he gets romantically entangled with. Two of the main examples are Selina Kyle's Catwoman (as seen in countless examples throughout media) and Talia al Ghul—who he has a son with, named Damian Wayne.

In an alternate universe, Bruce Wayne would have even struck up a romance with Lois Lane in future Zack Snyder DCEU films.

But, with Season 5 showing Bruce Wayne taking a break from Batman following the death of Dick Grayson, the Caped Crusader's alter ego has somehow chosen an even more questionable partner.

Bruce Wayne Has a New Girlfriend, and She's Not a Great Choice

DC

Harley Quinn is now two episodes into Season 5, and it's already revealed a questionable new life choice for Bruce Wayne.

DC

In the premiere episode, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy visit the newly opened Superman Museum in Metropolis, where they run into none other than Bruce Wayne. The billionaire, who Harley Quinn knows is Batman, reveals that he is now dating none other than Lena Luthor.

DC

Interestingly enough, Bruce Wayne and Lena Luthor don't have any romantic history in the comics—so this pairing is unique to Harley Quinn.

For those thinking her name sounds familiar, it should. Lena Luthor is Lex Luthor's (Superman's biggest enemy of all time) little sister.

As is fitting to Harley Quinn, the dynamic between Lena and Bruce doesn't do him any favors, playing into how satirical and unrealistic the pairing actually is. Before fans get mad about it all, it might be best to remember the type of show this series is, and that this version of Batman has never been intended to be the true representation of the character—and that's okay.

Can Lena Luthor Be Trusted in Harley Quinn?

Harley Quinn is doing anything it possibly can to try to convince audiences that Lena Luthor can be trusted. Off the bat, it does seem like Lena Luthor is far better than her brother.

After all, not only did she cover for Harley and Poison Ivy at the Superman event, but she also stopped all crime in Metropolis—much to Superman's disappointment. Lena even offered Poison Ivy a new job (though it turns out that the position was under the supervision of a notably bad dude, which is probably not a great sign).

At the end of the day, with Luthor in her last name, there's bound to be trouble at some point. When her brother eventually comes back into the picture, It'll certainly be interesting to see what Lex and Luna are both like onscreen together in this universe—and see if they are cut from the same cloth.

Lena aside, Harley will certainly have some trouble to contend with sooner rather than later, seeing as how all the drones "protecting" the city actually belong to Brainiac. Eventually, he'll likely end up trying to bottle Metropolis in a small canister as the supervillain tends to do, adding to his collection of other kidnapped cities.

Needless to say, that might be more important than whatever Lena has up her sleeve. Maybe.

Harley Quinn Season 5 is now streaming on Max.