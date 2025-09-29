DC Officially Unveils New Harley Quinn Logo Amid Margot Robbie Exit Reports

Harley Quinn, one of the most recognizable characters in the entire world of DC, just received a brand new logo from the blue brand as reports of Margot Robbie's potential exit from the role spread online.

DC recently chose to rebrand a few of its most iconic heroes, including Harley Quinn. Specifically, a brand new logo for Harley Quinn was recently unveiled by DC that features one notable difference from the character's previous logo.

Previously, Harley's logo showcased four diamonds that were positioned to be in the shape of one big diamond. Of the four diamonds, the three leftmost ones were red, with the one on the far right being black.

DC

Now, with the new logo, there are only three red diamonds, with the one on the right that was previously black now gone entirely.

Harley's rebrand has caused some DC fans to theorize that the character could make her on-screen debut in Gunn's new DCU.

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Couch and Borys Kit commented on Robbie's potential exit from the role of Harley Quinn in their Heat Vision newsletter, stating that the 35-year-old actress will "probably not" continue to portray the Queen of Gotham City in future DCU projects.

So far, no Harley-centered projects have been announced within the DCU franchise, and no actress has been cast in the role in live-action.

It is worth noting that the mature Harley Quinn HBO Max series is still ongoing, with Season 5 being released in 2025. Officially, the show has not been renewed for Season 6, but considering its popularity, it would be extremely surprising if it were not to be renewed.

Over the years, Harley Quinn's character design has gone through all kinds of changes, so it is no surprise that the logo was recently changed. It seems as though every time Harley is included in a new project, she looks vastly different than how she looked the last time she was featured in a project.

Recent Versions of Harley Quinn

Suicide Squad Isekai

DC

Suicide Squad Isekai brought the Suicide Squad into anime, giving the characters unique designs and a fresh story.

Harley Quinn kept a lot of her essentials on display, such as the red and black clothing, pig tails with color on the ends, and eccentric makeup.

Despite the animation style being different, Harley remained extremely recognizable and looked quite similar to Margot Robbie's version of the character from 2016's Suicide Squad.

Batman: Caped Crusader

Amazon Prime Studios

The Batman: Caped Crusader animated series came out in 2024 on Amazon Prime Video, and, as expected, Harley Quinn appeared in the series. In that show, Harley's character design took a more traditional approach than other recent versions have.

Specifically, Harley sported a jester hat and costume in that show and carried her trusty mallet.

Batwheels

DC

Batwheels is an animated series aimed at children set in the world of DC. It is not like typical DC shows, but it still features fan-favorite characters like Harley Quinn.

In that series, Harley was given a more modern character design. She still had the pigtails, the colored tips, and the mallet, but didn't look like the typical Harley Quinn. Instead of wearing unorthodox outfits and a lot of white makeup, the Batwheels version of Harley wore pants, a jacket, a t-shirt, and regular makeup.

Joker: Folie à Deux

DC

Lady Gaga brought her talents to the DC universe for Joker: Folie à Deux. The film did not go over well with audiences, and Gaga's portrayal of Harley was nothing short of unique.

While Harley still featured diamond patterns, red, and pale makeup, she kept a more basic hairstyle throughout the film, wearing it down for the most part.

Harley Quinn

HBO Max

As mentioned, Harley Quinn is an HBO Max series that features Harley front and center. The version of the character seen in that show is designed to look like a modern version of the character while still paying homage to Harley's roots.

As seen in a lot of projects Harley is in, she has the pink and blue pigtails, pale makeup, and red and black outfit in the mature animated series.