A producer behind Max's Harley Quinn officially announced a new spin-off series is in development.

Harley Quinn fans are eagerly awaiting the Season 5 premiere, which was recently omitted from Max's December release calendar.

The universe expanded earlier in 2024 with Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, the first spin-off to the flagship series, which is yet to be renewed or canceled for Season 2.

DC Developing New Harley Quinn Spin-Off

Max

During an interview with ScreenRant, producer Dean Lorey was asked what corners of the DC universe he wants to explore in future projects and, in turn, offered an exciting update for the future of the Harley Quinn universe.

Lorey confirmed that, despite the ongoing DCU reboot, he is still "all in on the Harleyverse" and has a new show in that universe that he is "hoping to be able to announce somewhat soon:"

"Well, I'm all in on the Harleyverse. There's a show that I am hoping to be able to announce somewhat soon that is in the Harleyverse that I'm very excited about. Yeah, that's the main one."

The interview took place to promote Lorey's recent work on James Gunn's Creature Commandos, which will kickstart the new DCU reboot (find out five major details about the upcoming 2024 animated series).

Speaking to ComicBook in September, Lorey said there are "multiple projects" being worked on in the HarleyVerse, some of which are "pretty deep in development," reinforcing a commitment to expanding the world:

“We love where we’re at right now with what we’ve been calling the ‘Harleyverse. It’s very exciting to have multiple projects coming out that we’ve been working on... We have a lot of other ones that we’re hoping to bring out, things that are pretty deep in development. We really want to build the universe out, and we’ve gotten a lot of support from James Gunn and Peter Safran. And Warner Brothers Animation is really behind it. So we’re really looking forward to building out this world.”

He added how he is "desperate" to share more and expects to have "some news relatively soon" to reveal about at least one of them:

“I wish I could [say more]. In fact, I’m desperate to. But I can’t. I’m hoping to have some news relatively soon on at least one of them. Believe me, nobody wants to talk about it more than me.”

The Future of DC's Harley Quinn Universe Explained

Under James Gunn and Peter Safran, DC is moving to unite its on-screen storytelling into a singular connected universe. But there will be a few exceptions to that rule with Elseworld projects such as The Batman and Joker universes.

While many were concerned the reboot would mean the end for Harley Quinn, Kite Man, and further potential spin-offs, the announcement of a new show taking place in this universe is certainly promising for the future.

As it currently remains confined to animation and maintains a unique comedic tone, the HarleyVerse can easily continue without conflicting with the new DCU.

As Harley Quinn continues to succeed, the Batman villain spin-off looks increasingly likely to be renewed for Season 6 at Max, while plans for further off-shoots could leave the door open to Kite Man Season 2.

Exactly what the spin-off will be remains uncertain, but it will probably star another DC villain akin to Harley Quinn and Kite Man.

In terms of when fans can expect more news on the Harley Quinn universe, that may well be saved until early 2025 around the release of Season 5.

Harley Quinn Season 5 has yet to announce an official.