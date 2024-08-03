Margot Robbie vs. Lady Gaga Harley Quinn Differences Explained by Joker Director

Joker: Folie à Deux's director recently explained the major differences between Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn and other versions of the character, specifically Margot Robbie's.

Todd Phillips' Joker was released in 2019, giving fans a completely fresh take on the psychotic clown who had always been known to terrorize Batman and Gotham City.

The sequel, which is set to be released on October 4, will continue to pave its own road regarding popular DC characters, especially when it comes to Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn.

[ Joker 2: First Look at Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn on Iconic Stairs (Set Photos) ]

How Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn is Different From Past Adaptations

DC

In an interview with Empire Magazine that was shared in the latest issue, Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips explained what fans can expect from Lady Gaga when she takes on the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming film.

While admitting that Gaga's version of the character will still have some similarities to past versions of the character, Phillips revealed that, at the character's core, it will be "Gaga's own interpretation:"

"While there are some things that people would find familiar in her, it’s really Gaga’s own interpretation, and Scott [Silver] and I’s interpretation."

Phillips then explained that, although "there are things about Harley in the movie that were taken from the comic books," Gaga's version of the character is more based on people who obsessed over serial killers, such as the "girls that idolised" Charles Manson:

"She became the way how [Charles] Manson had girls that idolised him. The way that sometimes these [imprisoned murderers] have people that look up to them. There are things about Harley in the movie that were taken from the comic books, but we took it and moulded it to the way we wanted it to be."

Other versions of Harley Quinn, like Margot Robbie's, also deal with the character's obsession with the Joker, but weren't as present on-screen as Gaga's may be.

Joker 2's director then talked about casting Gaga in the role, explaining how she fit perfectly with "music being a large part of the movie:"

"I really loved her, her whole vibe, so when Scott and I started writing this with the idea of music being a large part of the movie, we wanted somebody who brought music with her."

Gaga herself also commented on being a part of the movie, explaining how it isn't contained within one specific genre and instead is "a psychological thriller, a drama, [and] it's a tragedy:"

"It’s not one kind of genre, this movie. It’s a psychological thriller, it’s a drama, it’s a tragedy. It would be hard for me not to say that it has some comedy in it as well, because I think it’s very funny. And it uses music in this extremely nuanced and particular way. I could see the needle that they were trying to thread when I read the script."

Although Gaga's version of the character will be much different than other versions (such as Margot Robbie's), she did admit to making sure she was "knowledgeable about all of the various interesting pieces" about the established adaptations of the character:

I did my very best to, of course, be knowledgeable about all of the various interesting pieces that would arise as I was developing this character. But I really approached Lee from a place of, ‘What is this story? And what does she bring to Arthur’s life, for better or for worse?'"

How Will Gaga's Harley Quinn Impact Joker 2?

As Todd Phillips explained, Lady Gaga will undoubtedly bring a fresh version of Harley Quinn to the world of DC, especially since the film will be the first to really dive into musical elements.

The trailers for the film and set photos teased that Joker and Harley will be in a very serious love affair with one another, but, as past adaptations have proved, many fans have to wonder if (or, more likely, when) things will turn sour.

Even if this happens, fans can expect to see it play out much differently than in the past.

Another way that Gaga's Harley could be different is in the way she interacts with other characters. In past adaptations, Harley has been pretty constant whether she is conversing with people such as Joker or complete strangers.

However, in Joker 2, she may be entirely different in that sense, especially if she is this obsessive fan of Arthur's who only really cares for him.

Whatever the case may be, fans won't have to wait much longer to see Gaga's performance on-screen.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4.

Read more about Joker: Folie à Deux:

Joker 2 Cast: DC Announces 12 Main Actors In Sequel

Joker 2's Musical Concerns Get Shut Down By Director

New Joker 2 Set Video Reveals Spoilery Action Scene