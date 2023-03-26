Lady Gaga Kisses a Woman In New Joker 2 Set Video

Lady Gaga could be seen kissing a woman as Harley Quinn during the ongoing filming of next year's Joker: Folie à Deux.

Gaga will join Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime for his second go-around on the big screen, tagging along as long-term love interest Harley Quinn. The movie is expected to dive into the romantic relationship between the two, with the Folie à Deux subtitle even hinting at their shared mental illness.

Although Joker may be the most famous love interest to Harley Quinn, she has long been out as bisexual. The Batman villain already has a romance with Poison Ivy on her animated HBO Max series which the DCU's Harley actress Margot Robbie shared her hopes to bring to the big screen too down the line.

Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Kisses a Woman

Harley Quinn actress Lady Gaga was spotted kissing an older woman on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux as production continues outside the Manhattan Criminal Court.

A video of the scene showed Gaga climbing the steps to the Manhattan Criminal Court with crowds on either side before stopping to kiss the woman.

At least one member of this crowd seems to be an avid Joker supporter, having dressed up in an attire similar to that of Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck from the climax of the original 2019 movie.

Gaga was also pictured on the steps alongside Joker director Todd Phillips as production continues in New York after filming since early December 2022.

Harley Quinn's Bisexuality Comes to Joker 2

Seeing Harley Quinn's bisexuality will be carrying over to the Joker universe will prove exciting for many given it became a central part of her character over recent years, as shown by her HBO Max relationship with Poison Ivy.

That being said, her primary relationship in Folie à Deux will likely still be with Joker, with this scene more serving as an expression of the sexually open and somewhat crazy nature that has been part of her character for a long time.

By all accounts, Harley's female kiss doesn't seem to have been with any major character or actress, but rather just a fan of the Joker and possibly her too.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4, 2024.