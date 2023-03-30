Joker 2: Listen to Lady Gaga Sing as Harley Quinn In New Set Video

While Joker: Folie à Deux is in the midst of filming, new evidence may have confirmed that Lady Gaga will sing as Harley Quinn in the upcoming DC movie.

Various set photos from Joker 2's filming made their way online, giving fans a sneak peek of what lies ahead in the Joaquin Phoenix-led sequel. The first look at Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn was unveiled, showcasing the actress wearing the character's classic red, white, and black color scheme.

Moreover, set videos also showed Harley Quinn in action, with Lady Gaga's DC anti-hero committing a crime.

New Joker 2 Set Video Shows Harley Quinn's Talent

DC

As shared by @jokerfolienews, a new video from the set of Joker: Folie à Deux where Lady Gaga can be heard singing as Harley Quinn.

In the video, the actress is singing "That's Entertainment," a song written for the movie The Band Wagon which was then popularized in 1960 by Judy Garland.

The part of the song that Lady Gaga is singing has a reference to a clown and a line where it says "the scene where the villain is me:"

“The clown with his pants falling down… the scene where the villain is me, that’s entertainment.”

Meanwhile, another set video also showed Gaga's Harley Quinn kissing another woman, indicating that she could be portrayed as bisexual in the movie.

Watch the brief set video below of Lady Gaga singing:

How Joker 2's Musical Elements Will Impact Its Story

When Joker 2 was first announced, director Todd Philipps shared a teaser showing Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn dancing against a red background to the tune of Fred Astaire's "Cheek to Cheek," which then led to the confirmation that the sequel is a musical.

Musical movies will sometimes feature musical numbers that auralize and visualize a character's fantasies or inner thoughts; this could be what's happening with Gaga's Harley in this scene.

It's possible that Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn are still stuck in Arkham, and they are simply daydreaming about their lives outside the four walls of the asylum.

Based on the song that can be heard in the set video, there is a chance that Fleck and Quinn are figuring out a plan to escape and it is their form of "entertainment" to imagine how to do it which would then lead to a successful scheme.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4, 2024.