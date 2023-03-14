Joker 2 Set Video Reveals Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn In Action

A new video from the set of Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, shows Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn committing a crime on the streets of Gotham City.

Back when Lady Gaga was first announced as the character, the news was rather surprising for audiences. The singer and actress would be tackling a beloved DC Comics character, who had previously been brought to life by Margot Robbie.

Not only that, but the musician’s participation was a purposeful one, as this sequel is set to have musical elements.

While the project is still in active production, fans have already seen photos of Gaga embodying the character thanks to an official image from the director. Additionally, some on-set photos showcased her in normal clothes while in the city.

Both of those instances didn’t include much of interest. However, a new clip gives fans the opportunity to see Gaga’s character truly in action.

Lady Gaga's Harley Commits a Felony In Joker: Folie à Deux

DC

Thanks to Twitter user @Buzznviral, fans can check out a new look at Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux.

The brief clip taken from the production filming on location shows Gaga picking up a trash can, throwing what’s inside onto a window, destroying the glass, and then stealing a TV inside the store.

The video can be seen below.

Instagram user @cosmicwonderofficial also offered a new up-close look at Gaga, which sees her character looking pretty tense while sporting a grey beanie.

DC's Troublesome Harley Quinn

So, why does Harley need a TV so badly? Furthermore, is a smash-and-grab the extent of Harley’s criminal record? Or are there darker deeds that audiences haven’t seen?

When it comes to this version of Joker’s demented lover, the movie is set to make a big change to the character. Instead of Joker being one of Harley’s patients, she’ll instead be one of Authur Fleck’s fellow inmates.

Perhaps this Harley became so obsessed with Arthur after his late-night talk show murder, that she purposefully looked to land herself in Arkham alongside the troublesome clown.

While this would be a drastic change to her usual origins, it’s unlikely that it’ll bother too many people. The first movie was already quite the departure from the source material, so Phillips has long since given himself plenty of space to play around in.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024.